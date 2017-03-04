Rocky Mountain captures elusive, first boys basketball state championship

For the first time in program history, Rocky Mountain is bringing home a state title from the 5A boys basketball state tournament.
The Grizzlies routed Centennial 72-51 on Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center, beating the Patriots for the fourth time this season and cap a 26-1 campaign. Rocky Mountain went undefeated against Idaho competition and finished the year on a 25-game winning streak.
Kobe Terashima led Rocky Mountain with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists. BYU signee Kolby Lee added 15 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and two blocks.
Brooks King led Centennial (17-11) with 15 points, and Jackson Cleverley added 13.
