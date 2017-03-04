Boys basketball state tournament: Championship Saturday

Genesis Prep head coach Marsell Colbert talks to his players during a time out in the second half of the Class 1A Div II State Championship high school basketball game against Dietrich in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Genesis Prep won 68-62.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Dietrich's Jake Smith tries to hold onto the ball in front of Genesis Prep's Jonny Hillman (24) during the second half of the Class 1A Div II State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Genesis Prep won 68-62.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Dietrich's Garrett Astle (1) looks for a shot between Genesis Prep's Max Reidt, right, and Luke Gonzales during the second half of the Class 1A Div II State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Genesis Prep won 68-62.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Genesis Prep head coach Marsell Colbert tells the crowd to quiet down during a time out in the second half of the Class 1A Div II State Championship high school basketball game against Dietrich in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Genesis Prep won 68-62.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Dietrich head coach Wayne Dill talks to his players during a time out in the second half of the Class 1A Div II State Championship high school basketball game against Genesis Prep in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Genesis Prep won 68-62.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Lapwai celebrates after their 57-49 win over Prairie in the Class 1A Div I State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Lapwai celebrates after their 57-49 win over Prairie in the Class 1A Div I State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Lapwai head coach Bob Sobotta Jr. talks to his players during a time out in the second half of the Class 1A Div I State Championship high school basketball game against Prairie in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Lapwai won 57-49.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Prairie head coach Kevin Chaffee talks to his players during a time out in the second half of the Class 1A Div I State Championship high school basketball game against Lapwai in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Lapwai won 57-49.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Prairie's Gavin Branson moves the ball around Lapwai's Payton Sobotta during the second half of the Class 1A Div I State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Lapwai won 57-49.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Lapwai's Payton Sobotta (30) works the ball against Prairie's Hunter Chaffee during the second half of the Class 1A Div I State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Lapwai won 57-49.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Lapwai's Emmit Taylor III grabs a rebound against Prairie during the second half of the Class 1A Div I State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Lapwai won 57-49.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Prairie's Patrick Chmelik (4) grabs a rebound against Lapwai during the second half of the Class 1A Div I State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Lapwai won 57-49.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Prairie waits to get their second place trophy after their loss to Lapwai in the Class 1A Div I State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Lapwai won 57-49.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Lapwai's Ivory Miles-Williams (24) holds the trophy after their 57-49 win over Prarie in the Class 1A Div I State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Dietrich's Garrett Astle looks for a shot between Genesis Prep's Max Reidt (12) and Luke Gonzales during the second half of the Class 1A Div II State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Genesis Prep won 68-62.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Dietrich's Garrett Astle moves the ball around Genesis Prep's Jacob Schroeder during the second half of the Class 1A Div II State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Genesis Prep won 68-62.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Genesis Prep's Stephane Manzi goes up to the basket during the second half of the Class 1A Div II State Championship high school basketball game against Dietrich in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Genesis Prep won 68-62.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Genesis Prep's Jonny Hillman (24) looks to the basket over Dietrich's Kaden Tew (2) during the second half of the Class 1A Div II State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Genesis Prep won 68-62.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Dietrich's Jake Smith (3) holds the second place trophy after their loss to Genesis Prep in the Class 1A Div II State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Genesis Prep won 68-62.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Genesis Prep reacts to their 68-62 win over Dietrich in the Class 1A Div II State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Bear Lake reacts to their 56-39 win over Ririe in the Class 2A State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Bear Lake won 56-39.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Bear Lake's head coach Brandon Carlsen talks to his players during a time out in the second half of the Class 2A State Championship high school basketball game against Ririe in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Bear Lake won 56-39.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Ririe's Matthew Johnson (35) and Bear Lake's Houston Peterson fight over the ball during the second half of the Class 2A State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Bear Lake won 56-39.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Ririe's Tanner Johnson, left, passes the ball to Matthew Johnson (35) during the second half of the Class 2A State Championship high school basketball game against Bear Lake in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Bear Lake won 56-39.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Bear Lake's Hayden Peterson (5) defends the ball from Ririe's Matthew Johnson (35) during the second half of the Class 2A State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Bear Lake won 56-39.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Ririe's head coach Eric Torgerson talks to his players during a time out in the second half of the Class 2A State Championship high school basketball game against Bear Lake in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Bear Lake won 56-39.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Ririe's Daeton Wheeler (10) and Bear Lake's Mason Garbett (15) chase a ball out of bounds during the second half of the Class 2A State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Ririe's Matthew Johnson (35) looks to shoot around Bear Lake's Mason Garbett (15) during the second half of the Class 2A State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Bear Lake's Avery Carlsen moves the ball around Ririe's Matthew Johnson during the second half of the Class 2A State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Bear Lake won 56-39.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Bear Lake's bench reacts to their 56-39 win over Ririe in the Class 2A State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Bear Lake won 56-39.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Ririe players reacts to their loss in the Class 2A State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Bear Lake won 56-39.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Sugar-Salem celebrates their overtime 71-69 win against Snake River in the Class 3A State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Bear Lake's Mason Garbett (15) flies over Ririe's Ryker Parkinson during the second half of the Class 2A State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Bear Lake won 56-39.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Snake River's Clancy Thomas looks to the basket during the second half of the Class 3A State Championship high school basketball game against Sugar-Salem in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Sugar-Salem won 71-69 in overtime.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Snake River head coach Robert Coombs talks to his players during a break in the second half of the Class 3A State Championship high school basketball game against Sugar-Salem in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Sugar-Salem won 71-69 in overtime.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Snake River reacts after their overtime loss against Sugar-Salem in the Class 3A State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Sugar Salem won 71-69.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Sugar-Salem head coach Shawn Freeman talks to his players during a break in the second half of the Class 3A State Championship high school basketball game against Snake River in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Sugar-Salem won 71-69 in overtime.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Snake River's Carson Dance goes up to the basket during the second half of the Class 3A State Championship high school basketball game against Sugar-Salem in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Sugar-Salem won 71-69 in overtime.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Sugar-Salem's Parker Miller goes up to the basket past Snake River's Clancy Thomas during the second half of the Class 3A State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Sugar-Salem won 71-69 in overtime.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Snake River's Bridger Truman shoots past Sugar-Salem's Parker Miller (13) and Jaron Rose (4) during the second half of the Class 3A State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Sugar-Salem won 71-69 in overtime.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Snake River's Clancy Thomas (21) defends the ball from Sugar-Salem's Parker Miller during overtime in the Class 3A State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Sugar-Salem won 71-69.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Sugar-Salem's Hayden Wood moves the ball between Snake River's Carson Dance (5) and Coby Young (13) during the second half of the Class 3A State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Sugar-Salem won 71-69 in overtime.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Sugar-Salem celebrates their overtime 71-69 win against Snake River in the Class 3A State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Snake River's Josh Anderson (32) looks at the second place trophy after their overtime loss against Sugar-Salem in the Class 3A State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Sugar Salem won 71-69.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Sugar-Salem's Jaron Rose moves the ball during overtime in the Class 3A State Championship high school basketball game against Snake River in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Sugar-Salem won 71-69 in overtime.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Vallivue's Jordan Moran (12) moves the ball past Preston's Britten Atkinson (2) during the second half in the Class 4A State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Preston won 62-56 in overtime.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Preston celebrates their 62-56 overtime win over Vallivue in the Class 4A State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Preston's Brayden Parker tries to steal the ball from Vallivue's Nick Fitts during the second half in the Class 4A State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Preston won 62-56 in overtime.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Preston's Britten Atkinson (2) moves the ball against Vallivue's Nick Fitts (24) during overtime in the Class 4A state high school basketball championship game in Nampa, Idaho, Saturday, March 4, 2017. Preston won 62-56.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Preston's Derek Wadsworth goes up to the basket during the second half in the Class 4A State Championship high school basketball game against Vallivue in Nampa, Idaho, Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Vallivue react to their loss against Preston in the Class 4A State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Preston won 62-56 in overtime.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Preston celebrates a 62-56 overtime win over Vallivue in the Class 4A state championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Vallivue's Tyas Kitchen, left, and Steele Hadlock react to their loss against Preston in the Class 4A State Championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Otto Kitsinger
AP
Preston celebrates a 62-56 overtime win over Vallivue in the Class 4A state championship high school basketball game in Nampa, Idaho, on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Otto Kitsinger
AP