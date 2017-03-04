Weiser, Melba to play for state boys basketball consolation titles

3A
District Three champion Weiser survived its loser-out game at Meridian High on Friday, beating Shelley 55-51 to move into the consolation championship. The Wolverines (22-2) will play Timberlake (14-9), which eliminated Parma 53-45. The consolation title will be decided at 9:15 a.m. Saturday at Meridian High.
Senior guard Bridger Bumgarner led Weiser with 20 points, 16 rebounds and four assists.
Sugar-Salem (19-5) beat Gooding 57-41 in a semifinal, and Snake River (21-3) knocked off Kellogg 61-47. The winners meet at 3:50 p.m. Saturday in the title game at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
[RELATED: Boys basketball state tournament scoreboard]
2A
Two District Three teams remain alive to play Saturday, but not for the championship.
Melba (10-15) beat Nampa Christian 51-37 Friday and will play Firth (17-11) in the consolation championship game at 9:15 a.m. at Capital High. Kobe Phillips led Melba with 21 points and seven rebounds.
New Plymouth (13-11) lost its semifinal to Bear Lake 54-40 and will play St. Maries (13-5) for third place at 11 a.m. at Capital High. Senior guard Lah Say had 11 points for New Plymouth.
The championship game features Ririe (22-2) vs. Bear Lake (22-4) at 1:40 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center.
1A Division I
Riverstone eliminated Wilder 47-36 and Ambrose knocked off Horseshoe Bend 85-42 on Friday at Vallivue High in Caldwell. Riverstone (18-5) plays Ambrose (19-6) for the consolation title at 9:15 a.m. Saturday at Vallivue.
In Friday’s semifinals, Prairie defeated Valley 44-32 and Lapwai beat Grace 69-54. Prairie (20-4) and Lapwai (23-1) meet at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center for the title.
1A Division II
Dietrich (24-1) plays Genesis Prep of Post Falls (20-4) for the state championship at 9:30 a.m. at the Ford Idaho Center. Council (14-6) faces Kendrick (18-6) for the consolation championship at 9:15 a.m. at Caldwell High.
Comments