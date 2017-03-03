5A State Basketball Semifinals : Rocky Mountain 70 Lewiston 35

Rocky Mountain defeated Lewiston 70-35 in the Idaho state basketball championship 5A semifinal game held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Friday March, 03, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain defeated Lewiston 70-35 in the Idaho state basketball championship 5A semifinal game held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Friday March, 03, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain defeated Lewiston 70-35 in the Idaho state basketball championship 5A semifinal game held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Friday March, 03, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain defeated Lewiston 70-35 in the Idaho state basketball championship 5A semifinal game held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Friday March, 03, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain defeated Lewiston 70-35 in the Idaho state basketball championship 5A semifinal game held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Friday March, 03, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain defeated Lewiston 70-35 in the Idaho state basketball championship 5A semifinal game held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Friday March, 03, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain defeated Lewiston 70-35 in the Idaho state basketball championship 5A semifinal game held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Friday March, 03, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain defeated Lewiston 70-35 in the Idaho state basketball championship 5A semifinal game held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Friday March, 03, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain defeated Lewiston 70-35 in the Idaho state basketball championship 5A semifinal game held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Friday March, 03, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain defeated Lewiston 70-35 in the Idaho state basketball championship 5A semifinal game held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Friday March, 03, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain defeated Lewiston 70-35 in the Idaho state basketball championship 5A semifinal game held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Friday March, 03, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain defeated Lewiston 70-35 in the Idaho state basketball championship 5A semifinal game held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Friday March, 03, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain defeated Lewiston 70-35 in the Idaho state basketball championship 5A semifinal game held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Friday March, 03, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain defeated Lewiston 70-35 in the Idaho state basketball championship 5A semifinal game held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Friday March, 03, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain defeated Lewiston 70-35 in the Idaho state basketball championship 5A semifinal game held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Friday March, 03, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain defeated Lewiston 70-35 in the Idaho state basketball championship 5A semifinal game held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Friday March, 03, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain defeated Lewiston 70-35 in the Idaho state basketball championship 5A semifinal game held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Friday March, 03, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain defeated Lewiston 70-35 in the Idaho state basketball championship 5A semifinal game held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Friday March, 03, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain defeated Lewiston 70-35 in the Idaho state basketball championship 5A semifinal game held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Friday March, 03, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain defeated Lewiston 70-35 in the Idaho state basketball championship 5A semifinal game held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Friday March, 03, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain defeated Lewiston 70-35 in the Idaho state basketball championship 5A semifinal game held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Friday March, 03, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Rocky Mountain defeated Lewiston 70-35 in the Idaho state basketball championship 5A semifinal game held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Friday March, 03, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com