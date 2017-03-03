Vallivue continues Cinderella run, reaches first state basketball final since 2008

Vallivue rode a strength it has relied on all year, its depth, to a 55-45 victory over Idaho Falls on Friday in the 4A boys basketball state semifinals, earning the Falcons their first trip to the championship round since 2008.
Vallivue (20-7) will take on defending state champ and No. 1-ranked Preston (22-4) at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center for the 4A title.
Landon Cain led the Falcons with 12 points. Nick Fitts added 11 points and five assists, and Steele Hadlock also had 11 points.
