March 3, 2017 9:23 PM

Fourth-seeded Centennial to play for state basketball title with win over Post Falls

By Rachel Roberts

NAMPA

In a high-scoring, back-and-forth contest, Centennial survived for a 72-61 semifinal win over Post Falls with a strong performance from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots went 16-for-19 from the line in the fourth quarter to advance to the state championship for the first time since 2011.

Centennial (17-10) will play District Three champion Rocky Mountain for the 5A state championship at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Idaho Center.

Senior Brooks King led all scorers with 24 points and Delveion Jackson also reached double digits with 21 points. The Patriots went a combined 11-for-23 from 3-point range, including four 3s from King and three from Jaydon Clark.

This story will be updated.

CENTENNIAL 72, POST FALLS 61

Post Falls

21

12

15

13

61

Centennial

20

13

16

23

72

Post Falls (19-4) — Colby Gennett 4 points, Drake Thompson 15, Cameron McKeown 2, Tanner McCliment-Call 13, Casey Walker 1, David Bourgard 8, Jake Pfennigs 16, Nick Morris 2. Rebound leader: Pfennigs 7. Assist leader: Thompson 2.

Centennial (17-10) — Brooks King 24 points, Parker Martens 3, Kam Modrow 3, Jaydon Clark 9, Jackson Cleverley 12, Delveion Jackson 21. Rebound leader: Jackson 8. Assist leader: Jackson 5.

Rachel Roberts: @IDS_VarsityX

