Fourth-seeded Centennial to play for state basketball title with win over Post Falls

In a high-scoring, back-and-forth contest, Centennial survived for a 72-61 semifinal win over Post Falls with a strong performance from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
The Patriots went 16-for-19 from the line in the fourth quarter to advance to the state championship for the first time since 2011.
Centennial (17-10) will play District Three champion Rocky Mountain for the 5A state championship at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Idaho Center.
Senior Brooks King led all scorers with 24 points and Delveion Jackson also reached double digits with 21 points. The Patriots went a combined 11-for-23 from 3-point range, including four 3s from King and three from Jaydon Clark.
This story will be updated.
CENTENNIAL 72, POST FALLS 61
Post Falls
21
12
15
13
—
61
Centennial
20
13
16
23
—
72
Post Falls (19-4) — Colby Gennett 4 points, Drake Thompson 15, Cameron McKeown 2, Tanner McCliment-Call 13, Casey Walker 1, David Bourgard 8, Jake Pfennigs 16, Nick Morris 2. Rebound leader: Pfennigs 7. Assist leader: Thompson 2.
Centennial (17-10) — Brooks King 24 points, Parker Martens 3, Kam Modrow 3, Jaydon Clark 9, Jackson Cleverley 12, Delveion Jackson 21. Rebound leader: Jackson 8. Assist leader: Jackson 5.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
Comments