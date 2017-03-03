Boys High School Basketball

March 3, 2017 8:15 PM

Buzzer-beater caps Preston’s rally past Bishop Kelly, sends Indians back to finals

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Preston junior Britten Atkinson drained a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left to cap a furious comeback and lead the Indians to a 65-62 victory over Bishop Kelly in the 4A boys basketball state semifinals Friday at Borah High.

Preston (22-4), the defending state champ, trailed by 12 points with 3:17 left in the fourth quarter before closing the game on an 18-3 run.

The Indians advance to the state championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center, where they will face the winner of Friday night’s Idaho Falls-Vallivue game.

Related content

Boys High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Weiser High School students give basketball team a rousing send-off to state

View more video

Sports Videos