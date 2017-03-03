Rocky Mountain reaches state basketball title game for second time in program history

Rocky Mountain made 11 3-pointers and shot a combined 48.2 percent from the field to breeze past Lewiston 70-38 in the semifinals of the 5A state tournament Friday at the Ford Idaho Center.
Junior forward Tyler O’Donnell was 4-for-6 from 3-point range for 16 points, and BYU signee Kolby Lee posted 16 points, six rebounds and six blocks to send the Grizzlies to the state championship game for only the second time in program history.
Senior guard Jacob Erickson added three 3s for Rocky, Hunter Ranstrom had two and Brayden Hamilton and Garrett Hall each hit one trey as the Grizzlies went a combined 11-for-23 (47.8 percent) from beyond the arc.
Rocky Mountain (25-1) will face the winner of Friday’s second semifinal between Centennial and Post Falls.
The 5A championship tips off at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Idaho Center.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 70, LEWISTON 38
Rocky
18
13
24
15
—
70
Lewiston
8
8
11
11
—
38
Rocky Mountain (25-1) — Kobe Terashima 6 points, Tyler O’Donnell 16, Brayden Hamilton 3, Jacob Erickson 15, Garrett Hall 8, Hunter Ranstrom 6, Kolby Lee 16. Rebound leader: Terashima 8. Assist leader: Terashima 10.
Lewiston (14-9) — Cody McKenzie 1 point, Jaret Driskill 2, Braeden Wilson 4, Keeshawn Clarke 5, Riley Way 6, Trystan Bradley 12, Donaven Santana 6, Kyle Van Boeyen 2. Rebound leader: Bradley 6. Assist leader: Wilson 3.
