After scoring 0 points all season, Lado erupts for 29 to send Vallivue to 4A semis

After starting as a freshman, Vallivue’s Amoro Lado only played two games all season as he battled grades and worked his way back into in his coaches’ graces.
The sophomore made up for lost time Thursday, pouring in a game-high 29 points to lead Vallivue to a 70-56 win over Burley in the first round of the 4A boys basketball state tournament at Borah High.
Vallivue (19-7) advances to the semifinals for the first time since 2008, where it will face Idaho Falls (13-12) at 8 p.m. Friday at Borah.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
