Hot-shooting Idaho Falls sinks Middleton to win first state tournament game since ‘99

Idaho Falls senior Austin Staker scored a game-high 23 points on 8-for-8 shooting to lead the Tigers to a 54-44 win over Middleton on Thursday in the first round of the 4A state tournament at Borah.
Staker hit 6-of-6 3-pointers as Idaho Falls (13-12) won its first game at the state tournament since 1999, when it finished second at the 5A tournament. The Tigers dropped to 4A this season.
David Kofoed scored 11 points to lead Middleton (16-9), which will face the loser of the upcoming Burley-Vallivue game at 3 p.m. Friday in the consolation semifinals.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Comments