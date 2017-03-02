Rocky Mountain moves into semifinals with win over Bonneville

Despite three 3s in the final 30 seconds from Bonneville senior Jaden Howell, Rocky Mountain survived for a 61-56 victory in the first round of the 5A state tournament Thursday at the Ford Idaho Center.
The Grizzlies advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2014. They face Lewiston at 6:15 p.m. Thursday for a spot in the championship.
Bonneville used a double-team to limit BYU signee Kolby Lee to just four points in the first half and nine points overall.
Kobe Terashima led the Grizzlies in scoring with 19 points and three assists, while Hunter Ranstrom made three 3s and finished with 11 points and five rebounds.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 61, BONNEVILLE 56
Bonneville
9
4
17
26
—
56
Rocky Mtn.
6
12
17
26
—
61
Bonneville (14-11) — Coleman Clayton 6 points, Dillon Sorensen 18, Jaden Howell 14, Tyler Scoresby 10, Kehari Harrigfeld 8. Rebound leader: Harrigfeld 9. Assist leader: Clayton 3.
Rocky Mountain (24-1) — Kobe Terashima 19 points, Tyler O’Donnell 6, Jacob Erickson 5, Garrett Hall 6, Briggs Ranstrom 5, Hunter Ranstrom 11, Kolby Lee 9. Rebound leader: Lee 9. Assist leaders: Terashima, Erickson 3.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
