Lewiston holds off Mountain View for overtime win

Lewiston big man Trystan Bradley finished with a double-double of 24 points and 13 rebounds to help the Bengals best Mountain View 71-69 in overtime Thursday at the Ford Idaho Center.
Bradley, a 6-foot-8 senior post, was 10-for-15 from the field with six offensive boards. Senior guard Riley Way added 14 points, five rebound and three assists for the Bengals, who advance to the 6:15 p.m. semifinal Friday.
Mountain View had a chance to tie or take the lead on its final possession in overtime. The Mavericks got the ball inside to junior Jalen Galloway, but his turnaround jumper as time expired bounced off the front of the rim.
Galloway finished with a game-leading 26 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.
