Boys High School Basketball

March 1, 2017 8:52 PM

Live scoreboard: Day 1 of the Idaho boys basketball state tournament

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

Forty-eight high school boys basketball teams in six classifications tip off their chase for a state championship beginning Thursday at various locations around the Treasure Valley.

Follow along in our live blog below for all the latest scores and updates. Plus, see all the up-to-the second tournament brackets here.

Looking to scout the competition? We have preview capsules on all 48 teams here. And we made our picks for the favorites in each tournament.

Lastly, don’t miss the the top five players to watch this weekend.

Live Blog Live scoreboard: Day 1 of the Idaho girls basketball state tournament
