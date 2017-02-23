4A District Three championship: Bishop Kelly vs. Middleton

Bishop Kelly celebrates its 75-62 win over Middleton to take the 4A District Three boys basketball championship on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2016, at Ridgevue High in Nampa.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
In the last few seconds of the game, Levi Bird (11) and Dan Sabala celebrate Bishop Kelly’s 75-62 to take the 4A District Three boys basketball championship on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2016, at Ridgevue High in Nampa.
Middleton’s Caden Stevenson brings down a rebound. Stevenson scored 20 points against Bishop Kelly. Bishop Kelly beat Middleton 75-62 to take the 4A District Three boys basketball championship on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2016, at Ridgevue High in Nampa.
Bishop Kelly’s Bronson King is fouled by Middleton’s Reece Robinett, right. Bishop Kelly beat Middleton 75-62 to take the 4A District Three boys basketball championship on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2016, at Ridgevue High in Nampa.
Middleton’s TYler Wilson (22). Bishop Kelly beat Middleton 75-62 to take the 4A District Three boys basketball championship on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2016, at Ridgevue High in Nampa.
Bishop Kelly’s Dan Sabala. Bishop Kelly beat Middleton 75-62 to take the 4A District Three boys basketball championship on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2016, at Ridgevue High in Nampa.
Middleton’s Caden Stevenson is fouled by a flying Raoul Johnson. Stevenson scored 20 points against Bishop Kelly. Bishop Kelly beat Middleton 75-62 to take the 4A District Three boys basketball championship on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2016, at Ridgevue High in Nampa.
Bishop Kelly’s Max Rice is fouled by Middleton’s Hayden Smith. Rice scored 30 points as Bishop Kelly beat Middleton 75-62 to take the 4A District Three boys basketball championship on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2016, at Ridgevue High in Nampa.
Bishop Kelly’s Max Rice is fouled by Middleton’s Reece Robinett. Rice scored 30 points as Bishop Kelly beat Middleton 75-62 to take the 4A District Three boys basketball championship on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2016, at Ridgevue High in Nampa.
Bishop Kelly’s Danny Oliver-Connelly, fouled by Middleton’s David Kofoed. Bishop Kelly beat Middleton 75-62 to take the 4A District Three boys basketball championship on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2016, at Ridgevue High in Nampa.
Bishop Kelly’s Dan Sabala. Bishop Kelly beat Middleton 75-62 to take the 4A District Three boys basketball championship on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2016, at Ridgevue High in Nampa.
Bishop Kelly’s Raoul Johnson. Bishop Kelly beat Middleton 75-62 to take the 4A District Three boys basketball championship on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2016, at Ridgevue High in Nampa.
Middleton’s Ethan McPherson. Bishop Kelly beat Middleton 75-62 to take the 4A District Three boys basketball championship on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2016, at Ridgevue High in Nampa.
Bishop Kelly’s Jacob Russell. Bishop Kelly beat Middleton 75-62 to take the 4A District Three boys basketball championship on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2016, at Ridgevue High in Nampa.
Middleton’s Caden Stevenson. Bishop Kelly beat Middleton 75-62 to take the 4A District Three boys basketball championship on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2016, at Ridgevue High in Nampa.
Bishop Kelly’s Vince Sengelmann and Middleton’s Tyler Wilson. Bishop Kelly beat Middleton 75-62 to take the 4A District Three boys basketball championship on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2016, at Ridgevue High in Nampa.
Bishop Kelly’s Levi Bird fouls Middleton’s Caden Stevenson. Bishop Kelly beat Middleton 75-62 to take the 4A District Three boys basketball championship on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2016, at Ridgevue High in Nampa.
Bishop Kelly’s Dan Sabala. Bishop Kelly beat Middleton 75-62 to take the 4A District Three boys basketball championship on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2016, at Ridgevue High in Nampa.
Middleton’s Ethan McPherson. Bishop Kelly beat Middleton 75-62 to take the 4A District Three boys basketball championship on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2016, at Ridgevue High in Nampa.
Bishop Kelly’s Raoul Johnson, guarded by Middleton’s Chase Downs. Bishop Kelly beat Middleton 75-62 to take the 4A District Three boys basketball championship on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2016, at Ridgevue High in Nampa.
Middleton salutes their student section. Middleton lost to Bishop Kelly 62-75 to take second place the 4A District Three boys basketball championship on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2016, at Ridgevue High in Nampa.
