Vallivue boys basketball takes the hard road back to state

Vallivue pulled ahead in the second quarter and never surrendered the lead again, beating Skyview 44-36 at Ridgevue High on Thursday to earn a third-place finish at the 4A District Three Tournament and its first state tournament berth since 2010.
Senior guard Nick Fitts scored a game-high 14 points for Vallivue (18-7), which is in its first year back in the 4A classification and survived the suspension of two senior starts to advance to Thursday’s winner-to-state, loser-out game. The win capped Vallivue’s fourth game in four days.
“It was brutal, but it was all worth it,” Vallivue coach Ryan Lundgren said. “I think there’s something to be said for being that last team in state, going in the back way. Because on a daily basis you’re having to win with your back against the wall.”
DeMonte Horton led Skyview (14-8) with 10 points and six rebounds.
