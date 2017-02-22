Vallivue High, Bishop Kelly basketball players scuffle in playoff game

Boys High School Basketball
The Wassmuth Human Rights Education Center is raising $500,000 to complete funding for a new outdoor classroom at the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial. Get a glimpse at what's planned for the site.
A longtime favorite eatery Richard's has left the neighborhood feel of Hyde Park and now has a modern, elegant location at the Inn at 500 in Downtown Boise.
Paylocity will occupy 62,000 square feet of a building twice that size that Gardner Co. plans to build.
Boise State head coach Leon Rice knows how important Wednesday's matchup against Nevada is for his team, and he isn't backing down from its implications. The Broncos and Wolf Pack are tied with Colorado State atop the Mountain West with just four games remaining in the regular season.
2017 Idaho Triennial juror John D. Spiak announced his awards for the show at an opening reception on Feb. 18 at the Boise Art Museum.
Kerry Simac of Montana dove behind his snowmobile during a recent avalanche and survived, despite being pushed 15 to 20 feet downhill with his machine. He caught some of the incident on video.
Weiser, Idaho resident Charlotte Hirata talks about being interned with her family starting at the age of 9 at the Minidoka Relocation Center between the years of 1942 and 1945, and what they did afterward.
Boise High junior guard Paul Pennington made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat Borah 36-33 and send the Braves to the state boys basketball tournament for the first time since 1997.