Guard’s last-second 3-pointer sends Boise to state for first time since 1997

Fighting the flu and a double earn infection, Paul Pennington had been dragging all game.
But that didn’t stop the junior point guard from making the shot of his young career.
Pennington’s fadeaway, no-look 3-pointer from the right corner as time expired gave the Boise boys basketball team a 36-33 victory over Borah on Saturday in the 5A District Three Tournament semifinals, assuring the Braves a spot at state for the first time since 1997.
Boise coach Manny Varela called a timeout with 3.6 seconds left and the game tied at 33-33. During the break, the ailing Pennington told Varela to let him take the shot, and he’d win the game.
And that’s exactly what Pennington did.
Boise (18-4) next plays top-seeded Rocky Mountain (22-1) for the district championship at 7 p.m. Friday at Capital High.
Rachel Roberts
