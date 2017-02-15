Boys High School Basketball

1A Division II District Three boys basketball tournament scores and pairings

By Michael Lycklama

1A DIVISION II DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

(1 team to state; 1 to play-in game)

WEDNESDAY

At Meadows Valley High

Play-in round

Game 1: Garden Valley vs. Tri-Valley, 6 p.m.

Game 2: Meadows Valley vs. Cascade, 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY, FEB. 20

At McCall-Donnelly High

Semifinals

Game 3: Winner 1 vs. Salmon River, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Winner 2 vs. Council, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22

At McCall-Donnelly High

Losers’ bracket

Game 5: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, 6 p.m.

Championship (winner to state)

Game 6: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 7:30 p.m.

THUSRDAY, FEB. 23

At McCall-Donnelly High

Second-place game (winner to state play-in)

Game 7: Winner 5 vs. Loser 6, 7 p.m.

