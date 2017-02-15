1A Division II District Three boys basketball tournament scores and pairings

1A DIVISION II DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(1 team to state; 1 to play-in game)
WEDNESDAY
At Meadows Valley High
Play-in round
Game 1: Garden Valley vs. Tri-Valley, 6 p.m.
Game 2: Meadows Valley vs. Cascade, 7:30 p.m.
MONDAY, FEB. 20
At McCall-Donnelly High
Semifinals
Game 3: Winner 1 vs. Salmon River, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Winner 2 vs. Council, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22
At McCall-Donnelly High
Losers’ bracket
Game 5: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, 6 p.m.
Championship (winner to state)
Game 6: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 7:30 p.m.
THUSRDAY, FEB. 23
At McCall-Donnelly High
Second-place game (winner to state play-in)
Game 7: Winner 5 vs. Loser 6, 7 p.m.
