February 15, 2017 8:00 PM

1A Division I District Three boys basketball tournament scores and pairings

By Michael Lycklama

1A DIVISION I DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

(3 teams to state; 1 to state play-in)

TUESDAY

Play-in round

North Star Charter 55, Greenleaf 23

No. 11 Greenleaf at No. 6 Notus, no report

Victory Charter 36, Idaho City 19

Wilder 46, Compass Honors 44

THURSDAY

First round

Game 1: No. 9 Wilder at No. 1 Ambrose, 7 p.m.

Game 2: No. 5 North Star Charter at No. 4 Horseshoe Bend, 7 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Victory Charter at No. 2 Liberty Charter, 7 p.m.

Game 4: Greenleaf/Notus at No. 3 Riverstone, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Columbia High

Losers’ bracket

Game 5: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, TBD

Game 6: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, TBD

Semifinals (winners to state)

Game 7: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, TBD

Game 8: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, TBD

TUESDAY, FEB. 21

At Columbia High

Losers’ bracket

Game 9: Winner 5 vs. Loser 8, 6 p.m.

Game 10: Winner 6 vs. Loser 7, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

At Columbia High

Third-place game (winner to state, loser to play-in game)

Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 6 p.m.

Championship

Game 12: Winner 7 vs. Winner 8, 7:30 p.m.

