1A Division I District Three boys basketball tournament scores and pairings

1A DIVISION I DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
(3 teams to state; 1 to state play-in)
TUESDAY
Play-in round
North Star Charter 55, Greenleaf 23
No. 11 Greenleaf at No. 6 Notus, no report
Victory Charter 36, Idaho City 19
Wilder 46, Compass Honors 44
THURSDAY
First round
Game 1: No. 9 Wilder at No. 1 Ambrose, 7 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 North Star Charter at No. 4 Horseshoe Bend, 7 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 Victory Charter at No. 2 Liberty Charter, 7 p.m.
Game 4: Greenleaf/Notus at No. 3 Riverstone, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
At Columbia High
Losers’ bracket
Game 5: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, TBD
Game 6: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, TBD
Semifinals (winners to state)
Game 7: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, TBD
Game 8: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, TBD
TUESDAY, FEB. 21
At Columbia High
Losers’ bracket
Game 9: Winner 5 vs. Loser 8, 6 p.m.
Game 10: Winner 6 vs. Loser 7, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
At Columbia High
Third-place game (winner to state, loser to play-in game)
Game 11: Winner 9 vs. Winner 10, 6 p.m.
Championship
Game 12: Winner 7 vs. Winner 8, 7:30 p.m.
