February 15, 2017 7:58 PM

2A District Three boys basketball tournament scores and pairings

By Michael Lycklama

2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT

(2 teams to state; 1 to play-in game)

WEDNESDAY

First round

Game 1: Marsing (9-10) at Melba (7-13), 7 p.m.

Game 2: McCall-Donnelly (2-15) at Nampa Christian (11-19), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

At Nampa High

Semifinals (winners to state)

Game 3: Winner 1 vs. Cole Valley Christian (16-3), 6 p.m.

Game 4: Winner 2 vs. New Plymouth (10-10), 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEB. 21

Losers’ bracket

Game 5: Loser 1 vs. Loser 4 at high seed, 7 p.m.

Game 6: Loser 2 vs. Loser 3 at high seed, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

At Nampa High

Third-place game (winner to state play-in)

Game 7: Winner 5 vs. Winner 6, 6 p.m.

Championship

Game 8: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 7:30 p.m.

