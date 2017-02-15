2A District Three boys basketball tournament scores and pairings

2A DISTRICT THREE TOURNAMENT
Click here for the full bracket
(2 teams to state; 1 to play-in game)
WEDNESDAY
First round
Game 1: Marsing (9-10) at Melba (7-13), 7 p.m.
Game 2: McCall-Donnelly (2-15) at Nampa Christian (11-19), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
At Nampa High
Semifinals (winners to state)
Game 3: Winner 1 vs. Cole Valley Christian (16-3), 6 p.m.
Game 4: Winner 2 vs. New Plymouth (10-10), 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, FEB. 21
Losers’ bracket
Game 5: Loser 1 vs. Loser 4 at high seed, 7 p.m.
Game 6: Loser 2 vs. Loser 3 at high seed, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
At Nampa High
Third-place game (winner to state play-in)
Game 7: Winner 5 vs. Winner 6, 6 p.m.
Championship
Game 8: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 7:30 p.m.
