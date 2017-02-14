Boys High School Basketball

Six SIC teams ranked in final boys basketball state media poll

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

The final Idaho high school boys basketball media poll of the 2016-17 season was released Tuesday, and three teams in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference and three more in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference cracked the Top 5 of their classification rankings.

In 5A, Madison completed a wire-to-wire run as the classification’s No. 1-ranked team. Rocky Mountain, winner of 19 straight, finished as the wire-to-wire No. 2-ranked team. Boise held on to the fourth spot, while Capital replaced Mountain View at No. 5.

Defending state champ Preston closed the 4A poll at No. 1 for the third straight week, followed by Bishop Kelly, the defending runner-up, in second. Third-ranked Vallivue and fourth-ranked Middleton also held onto their spots.

And in 3A, Weiser is the top-ranked team for the eighth straight week.

The boys basketball state tournaments start March 2 around the Treasure Valley.

FINAL POLL

Records as of Monday, Feb. 14

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Madison (9)

19-1

49

1

2.

Rocky Mountain (1)

20-1

41

2

3.

Post Falls

15-2

30

3

4.

Boise

16-4

14

4

5.

Capital

15-6

9

-

Others receiving votes: Mountain View 7.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Preston (9)

18-3

49

1

2.

Bishop Kelly (1)

15-4

39

2

3.

Vallivue

13-6

26

3

4.

Middleton

13-7

23

4

5.

Pocatello

14-7

9

-

Others receiving votes: Burley 3, Skyview 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Weiser (9)

19-1

49

1

2.

Shelley (1)

18-4

36

2

3.

Snake River

17-3

26

4

4.

Kellogg

13-2

25

3

5.

Sugar-Salem

15-5

10

5

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 4.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Ririe (10)

20-2

50

1

2.

Bear Lake

17-4

39

3

3.

St. Maries

10-4

25

4

4.

Cole Valley Christian

16-3

23

2

5.

Firth

13-8

13

5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Lapwai (10)

20-0

50

1

2.

Grace

15-4

31

3

3.

Oakley

18-3

28

2

4.

Prairie

16-4

22

4

5.

Ambrose

15-5

13

5

Others receiving votes: Shoshone 3, Liberty Charter 2, Raft River 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Dietrich (9)

19-1

49

1

2.

Genesis Prep (1)

15-4

41

2

3.

Deary

14-3

26

4

4.

Rockland

14-6

18

5

5.

Kendrick

15-5

13

3

Others receiving votes: Butte County 2, Camas County 1.

VOTERS

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Victor Flores, Post Register

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Theo Lawson, Lewiston Tribune

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Alex Valentine, Times-News

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune

