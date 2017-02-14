Six SIC teams ranked in final boys basketball state media poll

The final Idaho high school boys basketball media poll of the 2016-17 season was released Tuesday, and three teams in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference and three more in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference cracked the Top 5 of their classification rankings.
In 5A, Madison completed a wire-to-wire run as the classification’s No. 1-ranked team. Rocky Mountain, winner of 19 straight, finished as the wire-to-wire No. 2-ranked team. Boise held on to the fourth spot, while Capital replaced Mountain View at No. 5.
Defending state champ Preston closed the 4A poll at No. 1 for the third straight week, followed by Bishop Kelly, the defending runner-up, in second. Third-ranked Vallivue and fourth-ranked Middleton also held onto their spots.
And in 3A, Weiser is the top-ranked team for the eighth straight week.
The boys basketball state tournaments start March 2 around the Treasure Valley.
FINAL POLL
Records as of Monday, Feb. 14
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Madison (9)
19-1
49
1
2.
Rocky Mountain (1)
20-1
41
2
3.
Post Falls
15-2
30
3
4.
Boise
16-4
14
4
5.
Capital
15-6
9
-
Others receiving votes: Mountain View 7.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Preston (9)
18-3
49
1
2.
Bishop Kelly (1)
15-4
39
2
3.
Vallivue
13-6
26
3
4.
Middleton
13-7
23
4
5.
Pocatello
14-7
9
-
Others receiving votes: Burley 3, Skyview 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Weiser (9)
19-1
49
1
2.
Shelley (1)
18-4
36
2
3.
Snake River
17-3
26
4
4.
Kellogg
13-2
25
3
5.
Sugar-Salem
15-5
10
5
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 4.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Ririe (10)
20-2
50
1
2.
Bear Lake
17-4
39
3
3.
St. Maries
10-4
25
4
4.
Cole Valley Christian
16-3
23
2
5.
Firth
13-8
13
5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Lapwai (10)
20-0
50
1
2.
Grace
15-4
31
3
3.
Oakley
18-3
28
2
4.
Prairie
16-4
22
4
5.
Ambrose
15-5
13
5
Others receiving votes: Shoshone 3, Liberty Charter 2, Raft River 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Dietrich (9)
19-1
49
1
2.
Genesis Prep (1)
15-4
41
2
3.
Deary
14-3
26
4
4.
Rockland
14-6
18
5
5.
Kendrick
15-5
13
3
Others receiving votes: Butte County 2, Camas County 1.
VOTERS
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Victor Flores, Post Register
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Theo Lawson, Lewiston Tribune
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Alex Valentine, Times-News
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune
