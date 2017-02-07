Boys High School Basketball

February 7, 2017 5:54 PM

Three Treasure Valley teams ranked second in state boys basketball poll

By Michael Lycklama

Rocky Mountain (5A) held on to its No. 2 ranking, and Bishop Kelly (4A) and Cole Valley Christian (2A) each climbed up a spot to second in the latest Idaho boys basketball state media poll released Tuesday.

Rocky Mountain has won 17 straight games, but it still trails No. 1-ranked Madison, which has won 10 in a row.

A week after falling out of the top spot in 4A, Bishop Kelly moved back up one spot to No. 2 with back-to-back wins over Emmett and fourth-ranked Middleton. Vallivue overtook the Vikings for third place.

And in 3A, Weiser held on to its No. 1 ranking for the seventh straight week.

Week 10 poll

Records as of Monday, Feb. 6

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Madison (11)

17-1

59

1

2.

Rocky Mountain (1)

18-1

48

2

3.

Post Falls

14-2

34

3

4.

Boise

16-3

27

4

5.

Mountain View

13-5

9

-

Others receiving votes: Hillcrest 2, Capital 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Preston (9)

16-3

56

1

2.

Bishop Kelly (2)

14-4

48

3

3.

Vallivue (1)

11-6

27

4

4.

Middleton

11-7

26

2

5.

Burley

12-6

10

-

Others receiving votes: Minico 6, Pocatello 3, Skyview 3, Blackfoot 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Weiser (12)

16-1

60

1

2.

Shelley

15-4

40

3

3.

Kellogg

12-2

36

2

4.

Snake River

16-3

29

4

5.

Sugar-Salem

13-4

8

-

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 7.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Ririe (11)

17-2

59

1

2.

Cole Valley Christian (1)

15-2

41

3

3.

Bear Lake

15-4

34

4

4.

St. Maries

9-4

21

5

5.

Firth

11-8

20

2

Others receiving votes: Orofino 2, Soda Springs 2, Nampa Christian 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Lapwai (12)

18-0

60

1

2.

Oakley

18-2

46

2

3.

Grace

15-4

28

4

4.

Prairie

13-4

21

3

5.

Ambrose

13-5

15

5

Others receiving votes: Shoshone 4, Liberty Charter 3, Riverstone 2, Raft River 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Dietrich (11)

18-1

59

1

2.

Genesis Prep (1)

14-4

46

3

3.

Kendrick

15-4

34

2

4.

Deary

12-3

19

5

5.

Rockland

13-6

18

4

Others receiving votes: Butte County 3, Murtaugh 1.

Voters

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Victor Flores, Post Register

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Theo Lawson, Lewiston Tribune

Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Alex Valentine, Times-News

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune

Boys High School Basketball

