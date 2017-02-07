Three Treasure Valley teams ranked second in state boys basketball poll

Rocky Mountain (5A) held on to its No. 2 ranking, and Bishop Kelly (4A) and Cole Valley Christian (2A) each climbed up a spot to second in the latest Idaho boys basketball state media poll released Tuesday.
Rocky Mountain has won 17 straight games, but it still trails No. 1-ranked Madison, which has won 10 in a row.
A week after falling out of the top spot in 4A, Bishop Kelly moved back up one spot to No. 2 with back-to-back wins over Emmett and fourth-ranked Middleton. Vallivue overtook the Vikings for third place.
And in 3A, Weiser held on to its No. 1 ranking for the seventh straight week.
Week 10 poll
Records as of Monday, Feb. 6
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Madison (11)
17-1
59
1
2.
Rocky Mountain (1)
18-1
48
2
3.
Post Falls
14-2
34
3
4.
Boise
16-3
27
4
5.
Mountain View
13-5
9
-
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest 2, Capital 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Preston (9)
16-3
56
1
2.
Bishop Kelly (2)
14-4
48
3
3.
Vallivue (1)
11-6
27
4
4.
Middleton
11-7
26
2
5.
Burley
12-6
10
-
Others receiving votes: Minico 6, Pocatello 3, Skyview 3, Blackfoot 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Weiser (12)
16-1
60
1
2.
Shelley
15-4
40
3
3.
Kellogg
12-2
36
2
4.
Snake River
16-3
29
4
5.
Sugar-Salem
13-4
8
-
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 7.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Ririe (11)
17-2
59
1
2.
Cole Valley Christian (1)
15-2
41
3
3.
Bear Lake
15-4
34
4
4.
St. Maries
9-4
21
5
5.
Firth
11-8
20
2
Others receiving votes: Orofino 2, Soda Springs 2, Nampa Christian 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Lapwai (12)
18-0
60
1
2.
Oakley
18-2
46
2
3.
Grace
15-4
28
4
4.
Prairie
13-4
21
3
5.
Ambrose
13-5
15
5
Others receiving votes: Shoshone 4, Liberty Charter 3, Riverstone 2, Raft River 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Dietrich (11)
18-1
59
1
2.
Genesis Prep (1)
14-4
46
3
3.
Kendrick
15-4
34
2
4.
Deary
12-3
19
5
5.
Rockland
13-6
18
4
Others receiving votes: Butte County 3, Murtaugh 1.
Voters
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Victor Flores, Post Register
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Theo Lawson, Lewiston Tribune
Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Alex Valentine, Times-News
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune
