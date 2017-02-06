Ankle injury sidelines Centennial’s leading scorer until district tournament

The Centennial High boys basketball team will finish the regular season without their top threat, Delveion Jackson. But the Patriots hope to have him back in time for the 5A District Three tournament, which starts Saturday with the play-in round.
The reigning 5A second-team All-Idaho selection suffered a high ankle sprain Jan. 27 against Capital when he went up for a breakaway dunk. An intentional foul sent him crashing to the floor, where he injured his ankle.
Jackson finished the game but missed the Patriots’ next two contests. He played seven minutes against Rocky Mountain on Friday before sitting the rest of the night.
Centennial coach Josh Aipperspach said Jackson won’t play in Centennial’s final two regular-season games — vs. Eagle on Tuesday and vs. Kuna on Thursday. Both games are at Centennial.
“He was in a boot for a couple days to take the pressure off,” Aipperspach said. “He’s doing rehab now and trying to get back.”
Through 14 games, Jackson led Centennial in scoring (15.1 per game), rebounds (8.6) and assists (2.9).
Centennial enters the week in a tie for fifth place in the 5A SIC, a game behind Capital in fourth. The top four teams receive a bye into the district quarterfinals Tuesday, which would give Jackson three more days to recover.
