Former Skyview High guard Kyle Dranginis continues to dominate in Denmark

Skyview High graduate Kyle Dranginis (2011) was named the player of the month in Denmark’s top professional basketball league after averaging 22.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 blocks in five games in January.
The first-year pro recorded his second triple-double of the season for SISU Copenhagen on Jan. 7 (25 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds). He ranks 11th in the league in scoring (16.0 ppg) and third in assists (4.5).
Dranginis led Skyview to a state championship in 2009 and a runner-up finish in 2011. He tied a Gonzaga school record last year with 122 career wins.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
