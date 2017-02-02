‘Stinky Sneaker’ battle continues Friday between Mountain View, Meridian basketball

Randy Fout would be proud of the legacy he created.
In 2005, the popular Mountain View High vice principal started a school spirit contest between the Mavericks and Meridian High known as the Stinky Sneaker.
Fout died in a car accident later that year, but the annual event continues to grow.
The competition, which is held during the second varsity boys basketball game of the season between the two West Ada schools, is judged by members of the community. It can get crazy.
“It’s basically about how much excitement, enthusiasm and atmosphere each school can bring that night,” Mountain View coach Jon Nettleton said.
Meridian has won the Stinky Sneaker the past three seasons, and will attempt to defend its title at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mountain View.
“It gets so loud my kids can’t even hear me on the court,’’ Nettleton said. “It’s cool.”
In 2006, Nettleton renamed the contest the Randy Fout Memorial Stinky Sneaker Spirit Award.
“His spirit lives on within the event itself,” Nettleton said.
