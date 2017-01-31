Boys High School Basketball

January 31, 2017 9:30 PM

Bishop Kelly falls, new No. 1 crowned in boys basketball state media poll

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

After three straight weeks as Idaho’s No. 1-ranked 4A high school boys basketball team and 10 consecutive victories, Bishop Kelly dropped a pair of games last week. And with them, the top spot in the latest Idaho state media poll released Tuesday.

Defending state champ Preston takes over as the 4A classification’s unanimously No. 1-ranked team. And even 4A SIC foe Middleton leapfrogged the Knights, who fell to third.

The 5A classification rankings remained mostly the same with Madison, winner of nine straight, holding on to the top spot and Rocky Mountain, winner of 15 straight, claiming second. The only change came from Hillcrest entering the poll at No. 5 at the expense of Capital.

Week 9 poll

Records as of Monday, Jan. 30

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Madison (11)

16-1

59

1

2.

Rocky Mountain (1)

16-1

49

2

3.

Post Falls

11-2

34

3

4.

Boise

13-3

26

4

5.

Hillcrest

14-4

4

-

Others receiving votes: Capital 3, Mountain View 3, Lake City 2.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Preston (12)

15-2

60

2

2.

Middleton

10-6

37

4

3.

Bishop Kelly

12-4

31

1

4.

Vallivue

9-6

17

-

5.

Blackfoot

11-5

11

-

Others receiving votes: Skyview 8, Minico 6, Pocatello 6, Burley 4.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Weiser (12)

15-1

60

1

2.

Kellogg

12-2

36

3

3.

Shelley

13-4

34

-

4.

Snake River

12-3

27

2

5.

Kimberly

12-4

14

5

Others receiving votes: Sugar-Salem 9.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Ririe (6)

16-2

53

2

2.

Firth (5)

11-5

44

1

3.

Cole Valley Christian (1)

13-2

36

3

4.

Bear Lake

13-4

26

t-4

5.

St. Maries

8-4

16

t-4

Others receiving votes: Orofino 5.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Lapwai (12)

14-0

60

1

2.

Oakley

15-2

48

2

3.

Prairie

10-3

25

3

4.

Grace

14-4

22

4

5.

Ambrose

12-4

15

5

Others receiving votes: Shoshone 4, Liberty Charter 3, Raft River 3.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Dietrich (10)

16-1

58

1

2.

Kendrick (1)

15-2

42

2

3.

Genesis Prep (1)

11-4

36

3

4.

Rockland

12-4

23

5

5.

Deary

9-3

13

4

Others receiving votes: Butte County 4, Salmon River 3, Murtaugh 1.

Voters

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Victor Flores, Post Register

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Theo Lawson, Lewiston Tribune

Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Alex Valentine, Times-News

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune

