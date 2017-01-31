Bishop Kelly falls, new No. 1 crowned in boys basketball state media poll

After three straight weeks as Idaho’s No. 1-ranked 4A high school boys basketball team and 10 consecutive victories, Bishop Kelly dropped a pair of games last week. And with them, the top spot in the latest Idaho state media poll released Tuesday.
Defending state champ Preston takes over as the 4A classification’s unanimously No. 1-ranked team. And even 4A SIC foe Middleton leapfrogged the Knights, who fell to third.
The 5A classification rankings remained mostly the same with Madison, winner of nine straight, holding on to the top spot and Rocky Mountain, winner of 15 straight, claiming second. The only change came from Hillcrest entering the poll at No. 5 at the expense of Capital.
Week 9 poll
Records as of Monday, Jan. 30
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Madison (11)
16-1
59
1
2.
Rocky Mountain (1)
16-1
49
2
3.
Post Falls
11-2
34
3
4.
Boise
13-3
26
4
5.
Hillcrest
14-4
4
-
Others receiving votes: Capital 3, Mountain View 3, Lake City 2.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Preston (12)
15-2
60
2
2.
Middleton
10-6
37
4
3.
Bishop Kelly
12-4
31
1
4.
Vallivue
9-6
17
-
5.
Blackfoot
11-5
11
-
Others receiving votes: Skyview 8, Minico 6, Pocatello 6, Burley 4.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Weiser (12)
15-1
60
1
2.
Kellogg
12-2
36
3
3.
Shelley
13-4
34
-
4.
Snake River
12-3
27
2
5.
Kimberly
12-4
14
5
Others receiving votes: Sugar-Salem 9.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Ririe (6)
16-2
53
2
2.
Firth (5)
11-5
44
1
3.
Cole Valley Christian (1)
13-2
36
3
4.
Bear Lake
13-4
26
t-4
5.
St. Maries
8-4
16
t-4
Others receiving votes: Orofino 5.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Lapwai (12)
14-0
60
1
2.
Oakley
15-2
48
2
3.
Prairie
10-3
25
3
4.
Grace
14-4
22
4
5.
Ambrose
12-4
15
5
Others receiving votes: Shoshone 4, Liberty Charter 3, Raft River 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Dietrich (10)
16-1
58
1
2.
Kendrick (1)
15-2
42
2
3.
Genesis Prep (1)
11-4
36
3
4.
Rockland
12-4
23
5
5.
Deary
9-3
13
4
Others receiving votes: Butte County 4, Salmon River 3, Murtaugh 1.
Voters
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Victor Flores, Post Register
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Theo Lawson, Lewiston Tribune
Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Alex Valentine, Times-News
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune
