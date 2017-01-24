Six 5A, 4A SIC teams ranked in latest Idaho boys basketball poll

Capital rejoined the 5A rankings, and Skyview cracked the 4A poll again in the latest Idaho high school boys basketball state media poll released Tuesday evening.
That gives the Southern Idaho Conference three of the top five ranked teams in both the 5A and 4A classifications.
Bishop Kelly continued its run as the No. 1-ranked 4A team for the third straight week as the Knights stretched their winning streak to 10 games. And in 3A, Weiser remained the top-ranked team.
Week 8 poll
Records through Monday, Jan. 23
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Madison (10)
14-1
54
1
2.
Rocky Mountain (1)
13-1
45
2
3.
Post Falls
10-2
32
3
4.
Boise
11-2
23
4
5.
Capital
11-4
5
—
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest 2, Lake City 2, Lewiston 2.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Bishop Kelly (8)
12-2
52
1
2.
Preston (3)
13-2
47
2
3.
Pocatello
10-4
29
3
4.
Middleton
8-6
15
5
5.
Skyview
8-3
8
—
Others receiving votes: Minico 5, Vallivue 5, Blackfoot 4.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Weiser (11)
13-1
55
1
2.
Snake River
11-2
42
2
3.
Kellogg
11-2
34
3
4.
Sugar-Salem
9-3
17
5
5.
Kimberly
10-4
14
4
Others receiving votes: Shelley 3.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Firth (9)
9-3
48
1
2.
Ririe (2)
14-2
45
2
3.
Cole Valley Christian
11-2
29
3
t-4.
St. Maries
8-3
21
4
t-4.
Bear Lake
11-4
20
5
Others receiving votes: Orofino 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Lapwai (11)
11-0
55
1
2.
Oakley
13-2
40
2
3.
Prairie
9-2
27
3
4.
Grace
12-3
18
t-4
5.
Ambrose
10-4
15
t-4
Others receiving votes: Valley 5, Raft River 4, Liberty Charter 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Dietrich (8)
10-1
52
1
2.
Kendrick (2)
12-1
43
2
3.
Genesis Prep (1)
9-3
29
4
4.
Deary
8-1
26
3
5.
Rockland
10-4
12
5
Others receiving votes: Butte County 2, Carey 1.
VOTERS
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Victor Flores, Post Register
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Theo Lawson, Lewiston Tribune
Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Alex Valentine, Times-News
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune
Comments