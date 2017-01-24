Boys High School Basketball

January 24, 2017 6:57 PM

Six 5A, 4A SIC teams ranked in latest Idaho boys basketball poll

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Capital rejoined the 5A rankings, and Skyview cracked the 4A poll again in the latest Idaho high school boys basketball state media poll released Tuesday evening.

That gives the Southern Idaho Conference three of the top five ranked teams in both the 5A and 4A classifications.

Bishop Kelly continued its run as the No. 1-ranked 4A team for the third straight week as the Knights stretched their winning streak to 10 games. And in 3A, Weiser remained the top-ranked team.

Week 8 poll

Records through Monday, Jan. 23

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Madison (10)

14-1

54

1

2.

Rocky Mountain (1)

13-1

45

2

3.

Post Falls

10-2

32

3

4.

Boise

11-2

23

4

5.

Capital

11-4

5

Others receiving votes: Hillcrest 2, Lake City 2, Lewiston 2.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Bishop Kelly (8)

12-2

52

1

2.

Preston (3)

13-2

47

2

3.

Pocatello

10-4

29

3

4.

Middleton

8-6

15

5

5.

Skyview

8-3

8

Others receiving votes: Minico 5, Vallivue 5, Blackfoot 4.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Weiser (11)

13-1

55

1

2.

Snake River

11-2

42

2

3.

Kellogg

11-2

34

3

4.

Sugar-Salem

9-3

17

5

5.

Kimberly

10-4

14

4

Others receiving votes: Shelley 3.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Firth (9)

9-3

48

1

2.

Ririe (2)

14-2

45

2

3.

Cole Valley Christian

11-2

29

3

t-4.

St. Maries

8-3

21

4

t-4.

Bear Lake

11-4

20

5

Others receiving votes: Orofino 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Lapwai (11)

11-0

55

1

2.

Oakley

13-2

40

2

3.

Prairie

9-2

27

3

4.

Grace

12-3

18

t-4

5.

Ambrose

10-4

15

t-4

Others receiving votes: Valley 5, Raft River 4, Liberty Charter 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Dietrich (8)

10-1

52

1

2.

Kendrick (2)

12-1

43

2

3.

Genesis Prep (1)

9-3

29

4

4.

Deary

8-1

26

3

5.

Rockland

10-4

12

5

Others receiving votes: Butte County 2, Carey 1.

VOTERS

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Victor Flores, Post Register

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Theo Lawson, Lewiston Tribune

Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Alex Valentine, Times-News

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune

Related content

Boys High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Centennial's Talon Pinckney hits game winning shot

View more video

Sports Videos