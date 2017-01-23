Stingy defense has Boise High boys basketball eyeing first state berth since 1997

The Boise High boys basketball program has overturned the traditional power structure in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference this season. And the Braves can claim one reason — their defense.
Once a four-letter word at Boise, defense has the Braves (11-2, 8-1 5A SIC) in second place in the conference standings. And Boise hosts first-place Rocky Mountain (13-1, 9-0) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with a chance to move to the top of the 12-team league.
The Braves field the 5A SIC’s stingiest defense this season, holding opponents to 43.4 points per game, 4.4 points better than Rocky Mountain in second place and a 13.3-point improvement from two years ago before coach Manny Varela took over the program.
Three weeks still separate the Braves from the district tournament. But the turnaround has Boise eyeing a bye into the district quarterfinals and their first state tournament berth since 1997.
“This year, I think our team just cares about getting to state,” Boise junior guard Paul Pennington said. “There’s no me mentality. It’s just all about us.”
1997 The last time at Boise High boys basketball team qualified for the state tournament
