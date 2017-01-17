Four 5A, 4A SIC teams ranked in latest Idaho boys basketball poll

A quartet of teams from the 5A and 4A Southern Idaho Conference cracked the Top 5 in the latest Idaho high school boys basketball state media poll released Tuesday.
Rocky Mountain held on to its No. 2 spot in the 5A poll, while Boise dropped to No. 4 after a 79-67 loss at Centennial.
Bishop Kelly repeated as the top-ranked 4A team for the second week in a row as it stretched its winning streak to seven games. Middleton also entered the Top 5 for the first time this season.
In 3A, Weiser held on to the No. 1 ranking for the fourth straight week. It was voted the state’s top team unanimously.
Week 7 poll
Records as of Monday, Jan. 16
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Madison (11)
12-1
55
1
2.
Rocky Mountain
11-1
44
2
3.
Post Falls
9-2
27
4
4.
Boise
9-2
17
3
5.
Lake City
10-2
9
-
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest 5, Lewiston 5, Capital 3.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Bishop Kelly (8)
9-2
52
1
2.
Preston (3)
10-2
47
2
3.
Pocatello
8-4
25
4
4.
Blackfoot
7-3
15
-
5.
Middleton
5-5
10
-
Others receiving votes: Skyview 7, Vallivue 4, Jerome 3, Minico 1, Ridgevue 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Weiser (11)
11-1
55
1
2.
Snake River
9-2
32
4
3.
Kellogg
10-2
30
3
4.
Kimberly
8-3
26
2
5.
Sugar-Salem
9-3
12
t-5
Others receiving votes: Shelley 7, South Fremont 3.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Firth (8)
9-3
48
2
2.
Ririe (3)
12-2
46
1
3.
Cole Valley Christian
10-2
26
4
4.
St. Maries
7-3
25
3
5.
Bear Lake
9-4
20
5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Lapwai (11)
8-0
55
1
2.
Oakley
12-2
42
2
3.
Prairie
8-2
24
3
t-4.
Ambrose
8-3
14
4
t-4.
Valley
9-1
14
5
t-4.
Grace
10-3
14
-
Others receiving votes: Raft River 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Dietrich (8)
8-1
50
1
2.
Kendrick
10-1
41
2
3.
Deary (2)
8-0
33
3
4.
Genesis Prep (1)
8-3
22
4
5.
Rockland
8-2
11
-
Others receiving votes: Butte County 6, Carey 1, Council 1.
Voters
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Victor Flores, Post Register
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Theo Lawson, Lewiston Tribune
Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Alex Valentine, Times-News
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune
Comments