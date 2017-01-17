Boys High School Basketball

January 17, 2017 5:37 PM

Four 5A, 4A SIC teams ranked in latest Idaho boys basketball poll

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

A quartet of teams from the 5A and 4A Southern Idaho Conference cracked the Top 5 in the latest Idaho high school boys basketball state media poll released Tuesday.

Rocky Mountain held on to its No. 2 spot in the 5A poll, while Boise dropped to No. 4 after a 79-67 loss at Centennial.

Bishop Kelly repeated as the top-ranked 4A team for the second week in a row as it stretched its winning streak to seven games. Middleton also entered the Top 5 for the first time this season.

In 3A, Weiser held on to the No. 1 ranking for the fourth straight week. It was voted the state’s top team unanimously.

Week 7 poll

Records as of Monday, Jan. 16

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Madison (11)

12-1

55

1

2.

Rocky Mountain

11-1

44

2

3.

Post Falls

9-2

27

4

4.

Boise

9-2

17

3

5.

Lake City

10-2

9

-

Others receiving votes: Hillcrest 5, Lewiston 5, Capital 3.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Bishop Kelly (8)

9-2

52

1

2.

Preston (3)

10-2

47

2

3.

Pocatello

8-4

25

4

4.

Blackfoot

7-3

15

-

5.

Middleton

5-5

10

-

Others receiving votes: Skyview 7, Vallivue 4, Jerome 3, Minico 1, Ridgevue 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Weiser (11)

11-1

55

1

2.

Snake River

9-2

32

4

3.

Kellogg

10-2

30

3

4.

Kimberly

8-3

26

2

5.

Sugar-Salem

9-3

12

t-5

Others receiving votes: Shelley 7, South Fremont 3.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Firth (8)

9-3

48

2

2.

Ririe (3)

12-2

46

1

3.

Cole Valley Christian

10-2

26

4

4.

St. Maries

7-3

25

3

5.

Bear Lake

9-4

20

5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Lapwai (11)

8-0

55

1

2.

Oakley

12-2

42

2

3.

Prairie

8-2

24

3

t-4.

Ambrose

8-3

14

4

t-4.

Valley

9-1

14

5

t-4.

Grace

10-3

14

-

Others receiving votes: Raft River 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Dietrich (8)

8-1

50

1

2.

Kendrick

10-1

41

2

3.

Deary (2)

8-0

33

3

4.

Genesis Prep (1)

8-3

22

4

5.

Rockland

8-2

11

-

Others receiving votes: Butte County 6, Carey 1, Council 1.

Voters

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Victor Flores, Post Register

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Theo Lawson, Lewiston Tribune

Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Alex Valentine, Times-News

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune

Boys High School Basketball

