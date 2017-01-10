Two Treasure Valley teams ranked No. 1 in latest Idaho boys basketball poll

Winners of five straight, Bishop Kelly reclaimed the top spot in the 4A poll in the latest Idaho high school boys basketball media rankings released Tuesday.
The Knights started the season as 4A’s No. 1 ranked team but fell out of the top spot after a 51-50 home loss to Skyview. Bishop Kelly hasn’t lost since then to climb back on top.
In 3A, Weiser is the state’s top-ranked team for the third straight week.
See the full rankings in all six classifications below.
WEEK 6 POLL
Records as of Monday, Jan. 9
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Madison (11)
9-1
55
1
2.
Rocky Mountain
9-1
44
2
3.
Boise
7-1
28
4
4.
Post Falls
7-2
22
3
5.
Lewiston
7-3
9
5
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest 6, Lake City 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Bishop Kelly (10)
7-2
54
2
2.
Preston (1)
8-2
39
4
3.
Skyview
5-2
25
3
4.
Pocatello
6-3
17
1
5.
Ridgevue
6-2
10
—
Others receiving votes: Blackfoot 9, Middleton 5, Vallivue 4, Minico 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Weiser (10)
10-1
52
1
2.
Kimberly (1)
7-2
37
t-2
3.
Kellogg
9-2
31
t-2
4.
Snake River
7-2
18
t-5
t-5.
Shelley
7-4
12
4
t-5.
Sugar-Salem
7-2
12
t-5
Others receiving votes: South Fremont 3.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Ririe (7)
11-1
48
1
2.
Firth (3)
7-2
44
2
3.
St. Maries (1)
6-3
26
5
4.
Cole Valley Christian
8-2
25
4
5.
Bear Lake
7-4
22
3
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Lapwai (11)
5-0
55
1
2.
Oakley
10-2
39
3.
Prairie
7-2
17
3
t-4.
Ambrose
6-3
16
4
t-4.
Valley
7-0
16
5
Others receiving votes: Grace 14, Raft River 7, Riverstone 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Dietrich (9)
6-1
52
1
2.
Kendrick (1)
8-1
42
2
3.
Deary (1)
5-0
31
3
4.
Genesis Prep
7-3
24
4
5.
Council
5-2
7
t-5
Others receiving votes: Butte County 4, Rockland 4, Murtaugh 1.
VOTERS
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Victor Flores, Post Register
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Alex Valentine, Times-News
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune
