January 10, 2017 5:28 PM

Two Treasure Valley teams ranked No. 1 in latest Idaho boys basketball poll

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Winners of five straight, Bishop Kelly reclaimed the top spot in the 4A poll in the latest Idaho high school boys basketball media rankings released Tuesday.

The Knights started the season as 4A’s No. 1 ranked team but fell out of the top spot after a 51-50 home loss to Skyview. Bishop Kelly hasn’t lost since then to climb back on top.

In 3A, Weiser is the state’s top-ranked team for the third straight week.

See the full rankings in all six classifications below.

WEEK 6 POLL

Records as of Monday, Jan. 9

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Madison (11)

9-1

55

1

2.

Rocky Mountain

9-1

44

2

3.

Boise

7-1

28

4

4.

Post Falls

7-2

22

3

5.

Lewiston

7-3

9

5

Others receiving votes: Hillcrest 6, Lake City 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Bishop Kelly (10)

7-2

54

2

2.

Preston (1)

8-2

39

4

3.

Skyview

5-2

25

3

4.

Pocatello

6-3

17

1

5.

Ridgevue

6-2

10

Others receiving votes: Blackfoot 9, Middleton 5, Vallivue 4, Minico 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Weiser (10)

10-1

52

1

2.

Kimberly (1)

7-2

37

t-2

3.

Kellogg

9-2

31

t-2

4.

Snake River

7-2

18

t-5

t-5.

Shelley

7-4

12

4

t-5.

Sugar-Salem

7-2

12

t-5

Others receiving votes: South Fremont 3.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Ririe (7)

11-1

48

1

2.

Firth (3)

7-2

44

2

3.

St. Maries (1)

6-3

26

5

4.

Cole Valley Christian

8-2

25

4

5.

Bear Lake

7-4

22

3

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Lapwai (11)

5-0

55

1

2.

Oakley

10-2

39

3.

Prairie

7-2

17

3

t-4.

Ambrose

6-3

16

4

t-4.

Valley

7-0

16

5

Others receiving votes: Grace 14, Raft River 7, Riverstone 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Dietrich (9)

6-1

52

1

2.

Kendrick (1)

8-1

42

2

3.

Deary (1)

5-0

31

3

4.

Genesis Prep

7-3

24

4

5.

Council

5-2

7

t-5

Others receiving votes: Butte County 4, Rockland 4, Murtaugh 1.

VOTERS

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Victor Flores, Post Register

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Alex Valentine, Times-News

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune

