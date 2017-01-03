Boys High School Basketball

Three 4A SIC boys basketball teams ranked in first poll of 2017

By Michael Lycklama

With the holiday tournaments over, the field of Idaho’s boys basketball powers is starting to become more clear.

A pair of 5A SIC teams cracked the top five in their classification, and the 4A SIC placed three teams inside their classification’s top five in the latest state media poll released Tuesday afternoon.

And in 3A, Weiser repeats at the classification’s top-ranked team.

See the full polls in all six classifications below.

WEEK 5 STATE MEDIA POLL

Records as of Monday, Jan. 2

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Madison (11)

7-0

55

1

2.

Rocky Mountain

8-1

44

2

3.

Post Falls

7-1

26

5

4.

Boise

6-1

24

4

5.

Lewiston

5-3

7

3

Others receiving votes: Hillcrest 6, Lake City 2, Mountain View 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Pocatello (4)

6-1

42

2

2.

Bishop Kelly (3)

6-2

40

4

3.

Skyview (3)

5-1

35

3

4.

Preston

7-2

29

1

5.

Vallivue (1)

4-4

13

5

Others receiving votes: Ridgevue 5, Blackfoot 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Weiser (5)

9-1

46

1

t-2.

Kellogg (4)

8-1

34

4

t-2.

Kimberly (1)

6-2

34

2

4.

Shelley (1)

6-3

17

3

t-5.

Snake River

6-2

14

5

t-5.

Sugar-Salem

7-2

14

-

Others receiving votes: Fruitland 4, South Fremont 2.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Ririe (5)

11-1

46

2

2.

Firth (3)

6-1

39

3

3.

Bear Lake (1)

7-2

24

-

4.

Cole Valley Christian

6-2

23

4

5.

St. Maries (2)

4-3

21

1

Others receiving votes: West Jefferson 5, Aberdeen 4, Orofino 2, Marsing 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Lapwai (10)

4-0

52

1

2.

Oakley

8-2

25

5

3.

Prairie

5-1

21

3

4.

Ambrose

5-3

20

2

5.

Valley (1)

7-0

19

-

Others receiving votes: Grace 17, Raft River 9, Potlatch 1, Riverstone 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Dietrich (10)

6-1

53

1

2.

Kendrick

5-1

42

2

3.

Deary (1)

4-0

22

-

4.

Genesis Prep

4-3

17

5

t-5.

Council

3-2

9

3

t-5.

Murtaugh

5-1

9

-

Others receiving votes: Rockland 8, Garden Valley 4, Butte County 1.

Voters:

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Victor Flores, Post Register

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Theo Lawson, Lewiston Tribune

Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Alex Valentine, Times-News

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune

