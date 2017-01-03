Three 4A SIC boys basketball teams ranked in first poll of 2017

With the holiday tournaments over, the field of Idaho’s boys basketball powers is starting to become more clear.
A pair of 5A SIC teams cracked the top five in their classification, and the 4A SIC placed three teams inside their classification’s top five in the latest state media poll released Tuesday afternoon.
And in 3A, Weiser repeats at the classification’s top-ranked team.
See the full polls in all six classifications below.
WEEK 5 STATE MEDIA POLL
Records as of Monday, Jan. 2
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Madison (11)
7-0
55
1
2.
Rocky Mountain
8-1
44
2
3.
Post Falls
7-1
26
5
4.
Boise
6-1
24
4
5.
Lewiston
5-3
7
3
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest 6, Lake City 2, Mountain View 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Pocatello (4)
6-1
42
2
2.
Bishop Kelly (3)
6-2
40
4
3.
Skyview (3)
5-1
35
3
4.
Preston
7-2
29
1
5.
Vallivue (1)
4-4
13
5
Others receiving votes: Ridgevue 5, Blackfoot 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Weiser (5)
9-1
46
1
t-2.
Kellogg (4)
8-1
34
4
t-2.
Kimberly (1)
6-2
34
2
4.
Shelley (1)
6-3
17
3
t-5.
Snake River
6-2
14
5
t-5.
Sugar-Salem
7-2
14
-
Others receiving votes: Fruitland 4, South Fremont 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Ririe (5)
11-1
46
2
2.
Firth (3)
6-1
39
3
3.
Bear Lake (1)
7-2
24
-
4.
Cole Valley Christian
6-2
23
4
5.
St. Maries (2)
4-3
21
1
Others receiving votes: West Jefferson 5, Aberdeen 4, Orofino 2, Marsing 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Lapwai (10)
4-0
52
1
2.
Oakley
8-2
25
5
3.
Prairie
5-1
21
3
4.
Ambrose
5-3
20
2
5.
Valley (1)
7-0
19
-
Others receiving votes: Grace 17, Raft River 9, Potlatch 1, Riverstone 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Dietrich (10)
6-1
53
1
2.
Kendrick
5-1
42
2
3.
Deary (1)
4-0
22
-
4.
Genesis Prep
4-3
17
5
t-5.
Council
3-2
9
3
t-5.
Murtaugh
5-1
9
-
Others receiving votes: Rockland 8, Garden Valley 4, Butte County 1.
Voters:
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Victor Flores, Post Register
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Theo Lawson, Lewiston Tribune
Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Alex Valentine, Times-News
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune
