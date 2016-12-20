Five 5A, 4A SIC teams ranked in final high school boys basketball poll of 2016

The 5A classification saw little movement in the Week 3 state high school basketball media poll, released Tuesday. Rocky Mountain held on to its No. 2 ranking, while Boise remained at No. 4.
The 4A classification reshuffled its order but kept the same five teams in the Top 5. And in 3A, undefeated Weiser took over the top spot from Shelley.
The state media poll will take a holiday break next week. Look for it to return Jan. 3.
WEEK 3 POLL
Records as of Monday, Dec. 19
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1
Madison (8)
7-0
44
1
2
Rocky Mountain (1)
8-1
36
2
3
Lewiston
3-1
21
3
4
Boise
6-1
19
4
5
Post Falls
4-1
8
t-5
Others receiving votes: Mountain View 4, Hillcrest 2, Capital 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1
Preston (6)
6-1
35
5
2
Pocatello (2)
5-1
30
2
3
Skyview
4-1
24
4
4
Bishop Kelly
4-2
22
3
5
Vallivue (1)
2-2
16
1
Others receiving votes: Emmett 3, Ridgevue 3, Blackfoot 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1
Weiser (3)
7-0
34
2
2
Kimberly (2)
6-0
32
t-5
3
Shelley (2)
5-1
30
1
4
Kellogg (2)
6-0
25
4
5
Snake River
4-1
7
t-5
Others receiving votes: Fruitland 2, Timberlake 2, Filer 1, South Fremont 1, Sugar-Salem 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1
St. Maries (3)
4-1
38
2
2
Ririe (3)
7-0
34
3
3
Firth (3)
4-1
31
1
4
Cole Valley Christian
6-2
19
4
5
Aberdeen
4-2
7
5
Others receiving votes: West Jefferson 2, Bear Lake 2, Orofino 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1
Lapwai (8)
3-0
42
1
2
Ambrose
4-1
27
2
3
Prairie
5-1
18
3
4
Grace
5-1
17
4
5
Oakley (1)
5-1
13
—
Others receiving votes: Raft River 6, Potlatch 4, Valley 4, Riverstone 4.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1
Dietrich (9)
2-0
45
1
2
Kendrick
4-1
31
2
3
Council
3-1
21
3
4
Rockland
3-1
17
4
5
Genesis Prep
1-1
9
5
Others receiving votes: Deary 5, Murtaugh 4, Garden Valley 3.
VOTERS
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Alex Valentine, Times-News
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Victor Flores, Post Register
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Theo Lawson, Lewiston Tribune
Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News
