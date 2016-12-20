Boys High School Basketball

December 20, 2016 6:23 PM

Five 5A, 4A SIC teams ranked in final high school boys basketball poll of 2016

By Michael Lycklama

The 5A classification saw little movement in the Week 3 state high school basketball media poll, released Tuesday. Rocky Mountain held on to its No. 2 ranking, while Boise remained at No. 4.

The 4A classification reshuffled its order but kept the same five teams in the Top 5. And in 3A, undefeated Weiser took over the top spot from Shelley.

The state media poll will take a holiday break next week. Look for it to return Jan. 3.

WEEK 3 POLL

Records as of Monday, Dec. 19

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1

Madison (8)

7-0

44

1

2

Rocky Mountain (1)

8-1

36

2

3

Lewiston

3-1

21

3

4

Boise

6-1

19

4

5

Post Falls

4-1

8

t-5

Others receiving votes: Mountain View 4, Hillcrest 2, Capital 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1

Preston (6)

6-1

35

5

2

Pocatello (2)

5-1

30

2

3

Skyview

4-1

24

4

4

Bishop Kelly

4-2

22

3

5

Vallivue (1)

2-2

16

1

Others receiving votes: Emmett 3, Ridgevue 3, Blackfoot 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1

Weiser (3)

7-0

34

2

2

Kimberly (2)

6-0

32

t-5

3

Shelley (2)

5-1

30

1

4

Kellogg (2)

6-0

25

4

5

Snake River

4-1

7

t-5

Others receiving votes: Fruitland 2, Timberlake 2, Filer 1, South Fremont 1, Sugar-Salem 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1

St. Maries (3)

4-1

38

2

2

Ririe (3)

7-0

34

3

3

Firth (3)

4-1

31

1

4

Cole Valley Christian

6-2

19

4

5

Aberdeen

4-2

7

5

Others receiving votes: West Jefferson 2, Bear Lake 2, Orofino 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1

Lapwai (8)

3-0

42

1

2

Ambrose

4-1

27

2

3

Prairie

5-1

18

3

4

Grace

5-1

17

4

5

Oakley (1)

5-1

13

Others receiving votes: Raft River 6, Potlatch 4, Valley 4, Riverstone 4.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1

Dietrich (9)

2-0

45

1

2

Kendrick

4-1

31

2

3

Council

3-1

21

3

4

Rockland

3-1

17

4

5

Genesis Prep

1-1

9

5

Others receiving votes: Deary 5, Murtaugh 4, Garden Valley 3.

VOTERS

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Alex Valentine, Times-News

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Victor Flores, Post Register

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Theo Lawson, Lewiston Tribune

Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News

