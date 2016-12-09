Sixth point sets off pandemonium for Bishop Kelly basketball on ‘Silent Knight’

Even before Mike Caldwell became the Bishop Kelly High principal three years ago, he had an idea perfect for the Knights.
Following Taylor University, an NAIA school in Indiana, the BK boys and girls basketball teams host a “Silent Knight” each season where the home crowd remains silent until the Knights score their sixth point. The only audible sounds are the squeaks of sneakers, a bouncing ball and coaching instructions.
Once the teams pass the six-point threshold — BK hosts a varsity doubleheader — the crowd erupts in unison, releasing all the pent-up energy the Friday before finals week.
Once that sixth point hits, it’s pandemonium and chaos, and the kids go crazy.” Mike Caldwell, Bishop Kelly High principal
Friday marked the third year Bishop Kelly celebrated its “Silent Knight,” and the games have quickly become an anticipated tradition that packs the gym.
“You have the anticipation for that sixth point, and once you hit it, there’s just a thrill that goes through your body,” said Lydia Nieto, a guard on BK’s girls team. “There’s nothing like it.”
