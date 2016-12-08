Boys High School Basketball

December 8, 2016 5:46 PM

Mountain View hosting small-school boys basketball showcase on Saturday

By Rachel Roberts

MERIDIAN

The second annual Idaho Small School Showcase is Saturday at Mountain View High.

There will be 10 boys basketball games — five varsity and five junior varsity — involving 10 schools from the 2A, 1A Division I and 1A Division II classifications.

Games begin at noon with Shoshone vs. Salmon River, and Tri-Valley and Riverstone close out the action with a 6 p.m. tipoff.

The other teams participating are Wendell, Wilder, Oakley, Liberty Charter, Marsing and Richfield.

“I really like the idea of showcasing the small schools and giving them a chance to play at a big venue,” Mountain View coach Jon Nettleton said. “There will be a few college coaches and AAU program coaches in attendance.”

Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger.

VARSITY SCHEDULE

Shoshone vs. Salmon River, noon

Wendell vs. Wilder, 1:45 p.m.

Oakley vs. Liberty Charter, 3:30 p.m.

Marsing vs. Richfield, 4:45 p.m.

Tri-Valley vs Riverstone, 6 p.m.

