Mountain View hosting small-school boys basketball showcase on Saturday

The second annual Idaho Small School Showcase is Saturday at Mountain View High.
There will be 10 boys basketball games — five varsity and five junior varsity — involving 10 schools from the 2A, 1A Division I and 1A Division II classifications.
Games begin at noon with Shoshone vs. Salmon River, and Tri-Valley and Riverstone close out the action with a 6 p.m. tipoff.
The other teams participating are Wendell, Wilder, Oakley, Liberty Charter, Marsing and Richfield.
“I really like the idea of showcasing the small schools and giving them a chance to play at a big venue,” Mountain View coach Jon Nettleton said. “There will be a few college coaches and AAU program coaches in attendance.”
Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger.
VARSITY SCHEDULE
Shoshone vs. Salmon River, noon
Wendell vs. Wilder, 1:45 p.m.
Oakley vs. Liberty Charter, 3:30 p.m.
Marsing vs. Richfield, 4:45 p.m.
Tri-Valley vs Riverstone, 6 p.m.
