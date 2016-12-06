Predicting each high school boys basketball league in the Treasure Valley — 5A to 1A

The Idaho Statesman surveyed all 49 boys basketball coaches in District Three, asking them to predict their conferences races.
5A SIC
Team (1st-place votes)
Last year
Pts
1. Rocky Mountain (11)
19-7
142
2. Capital
14-14
127
3. Centennial (1)
21-6
111
4. Borah
23-3
105
5. Boise
15-7
104
6. Mountain View
14-12
87
7. Timberline
12-14
64
8. Eagle
7-15
57
9. Meridian
8-14
56
10. Kuna
9-13
36
11. Nampa
9-13
34
12. Columbia
0-22
12
4A SIC
Team (1st-place votes)
Last year
Pts
1. Bishop Kelly (5)
16-6
60
2. Vallivue (2)
11-13
56
3. Middleton (1)
11-15
52
4. Skyview
12-12
39
t-5. Emmett
14-11
26
t-5. Mountain Home
12-11
26
t-7. Caldwell
14-14
15
t-7. Ridgevue
0-0
15
3A SRV
Team (1st-place votes)
Last year
Pts
1. Fruitland (5)
17-12
25
2. Weiser
19-5
17
3. Parma
16-11
14
4. Homedale
12-11
11
5. Payette
8-15
8
2A WIC
Team (1st-place votes)
Last year
Pts
1. Cole Valley Christian (5)
9-14
31
2. New Plymouth
6-17
24
3. Melba
19-6
23
4. Marsing
8-17
20
5. Nampa Christian (1)
15-10
18
6. McCall-Donnelly
4-17
10
1A DIVISION I WIC
Team (1st-place votes)
Last year
Pts
1. Ambrose (7)
25-2
126
2. Liberty Charter (3)
15-11
117
t-3. Notus (1)
14-10
96
t-3. Riverstone
14-9
96
5. Horseshoe Bend
11-12
81
t-6. Compass Honors
12-9
69
t-6. North Star Charter
6-15
69
8. Wilder
16-9
68
9. Victory Charter
9-10
58
10. Idaho City
5-13
35
11. Greenleaf
1-18
24
12. Rimrock
5-17
19
Note: One coach did note vote
1A DIVISION II LONG PIN
Team (1st-place votes)
Last year
Pts
1. Council (4)
22-4
31
2. Cascade
18-6
29
3. Salmon River (1)
5-13
24
4. Tri-Valley
11-10
19
5. Garden Valley
6-14
12
6. Meadows Valley (1)
NA
11
