Boys High School Basketball

December 6, 2016 7:33 PM

Predicting each high school boys basketball league in the Treasure Valley — 5A to 1A

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

The Idaho Statesman surveyed all 49 boys basketball coaches in District Three, asking them to predict their conferences races.

Below are the results of each league’s preseason coaches’ poll. Disagree with their picks? Let us know in the comments.

5A SIC

Team (1st-place votes)

Last year

Pts

1. Rocky Mountain (11)

19-7

142

2. Capital

14-14

127

3. Centennial (1)

21-6

111

4. Borah

23-3

105

5. Boise

15-7

104

6. Mountain View

14-12

87

7. Timberline

12-14

64

8. Eagle

7-15

57

9. Meridian

8-14

56

10. Kuna

9-13

36

11. Nampa

9-13

34

12. Columbia

0-22

12

4A SIC

Team (1st-place votes)

Last year

Pts

1. Bishop Kelly (5)

16-6

60

2. Vallivue (2)

11-13

56

3. Middleton (1)

11-15

52

4. Skyview

12-12

39

t-5. Emmett

14-11

26

t-5. Mountain Home

12-11

26

t-7. Caldwell

14-14

15

t-7. Ridgevue

0-0

15

3A SRV

Team (1st-place votes)

Last year

Pts

1. Fruitland (5)

17-12

25

2. Weiser

19-5

17

3. Parma

16-11

14

4. Homedale

12-11

11

5. Payette

8-15

8

2A WIC

Team (1st-place votes)

Last year

Pts

1. Cole Valley Christian (5)

9-14

31

2. New Plymouth

6-17

24

3. Melba

19-6

23

4. Marsing

8-17

20

5. Nampa Christian (1)

15-10

18

6. McCall-Donnelly

4-17

10

1A DIVISION I WIC

Team (1st-place votes)

Last year

Pts

1. Ambrose (7)

25-2

126

2. Liberty Charter (3)

15-11

117

t-3. Notus (1)

14-10

96

t-3. Riverstone

14-9

96

5. Horseshoe Bend

11-12

81

t-6. Compass Honors

12-9

69

t-6. North Star Charter

6-15

69

8. Wilder

16-9

68

9. Victory Charter

9-10

58

10. Idaho City

5-13

35

11. Greenleaf

1-18

24

12. Rimrock

5-17

19

Note: One coach did note vote

1A DIVISION II LONG PIN

Team (1st-place votes)

Last year

Pts

1. Council (4)

22-4

31

2. Cascade

18-6

29

3. Salmon River (1)

5-13

24

4. Tri-Valley

11-10

19

5. Garden Valley

6-14

12

6. Meadows Valley (1)

NA

11

Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama

Related content

Boys High School Basketball

Comments

Videos

Centennial's Talon Pinckney hits game winning shot

View more video

Sports Videos