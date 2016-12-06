Three Treasure Valley teams ranked No. 1 in first state boys basketball poll of year

The Idaho high school boys basketball state media poll released its first rankings of the 2016-17 season Tuesday, and the Treasure Valley is well represented throughout.
In 5A, Rocky Mountain finished just behind Madison at No. 2, and Capital starts the year as the classification’s No. 4-ranked team.
In 4A, Bishop Kelly took the top spot, followed by Vallivue at No. 2. The two teams meet Thursday at Bishop Kelly. Middleton also starts the season in the Top 5.
Other top-ranked teams from the Treasure Valley include Fruitland in 3A and Council in 1A Division II.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
1.
Madison (6)
2-0
42
2.
Rocky Mountain (3)
3-1
39
3.
Lewiston
1-1
18
4.
Capital
2-0
11
5.
Hillcrest
3-0
6
Others receiving votes: Centennial 5, Mountain View 4, Boise 4, Post Falls 2, Coeur d’Alene 2, Eagle 1, Bonneville 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
1.
Bishop Kelly (5)
2-1
41
2.
Vallivue (3)
2-1
37
3.
Preston (1)
2-0
16
t-4.
Middleton
0-3
10
t-4.
Pocatello
1-0
10
Others receiving votes: Jerome 9, Idaho Falls 7, Emmett 2, Skyview 2, Minico 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
1.
Fruitland (6)
1-1
33
2.
Shelley
1-0
22
3.
Parma (1)
2-0
20
4.
Weiser
2-0
17
5.
South Fremont
1-0
11
Others receiving votes: Kimberly 10 (2), Kellogg 9, Filer 8, Snake River 5.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
1.
Firth (3)
1-0
31
2.
St. Maries (3)
1-0
30
3.
Cole Valley Christian (1)
3-1
22
4.
Ririe (1)
2-0
19
5.
Aberdeen (1)
3-0
12
Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 7, Melba 3, Soda Springs 3, West Jefferson 3, West Side 3, Declo 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
1.
Lapwai (5)
1-0
37
2.
Ambrose (4)
2-0
36
3.
Grace
2-0
18
4.
Raft River
2-0
12
5.
Prairie
2-0
9
Others receiving votes: Genesee 8, Liberty Charter 6, Notus 3, Oakley 3, Troy 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
1.
Council (3)
3-0
35
2.
Dietrich (5)
2-0
34
3.
Kendrick
1-1
18
t-4.
Rockland
2-1
13
t-4.
Salmon River
1-2
13
Others receiving votes: Genesis Prep 8, Nezperce 5 (1), Butte County 4, Cascade 2, Carey 1, Deary 1, Sho-Ban 1.
Voters
Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune
Victor Flores, Post Register
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
