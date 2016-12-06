Boys High School Basketball

Three Treasure Valley teams ranked No. 1 in first state boys basketball poll of year

By Michael Lycklama

The Idaho high school boys basketball state media poll released its first rankings of the 2016-17 season Tuesday, and the Treasure Valley is well represented throughout.

In 5A, Rocky Mountain finished just behind Madison at No. 2, and Capital starts the year as the classification’s No. 4-ranked team.

In 4A, Bishop Kelly took the top spot, followed by Vallivue at No. 2. The two teams meet Thursday at Bishop Kelly. Middleton also starts the season in the Top 5.

Other top-ranked teams from the Treasure Valley include Fruitland in 3A and Council in 1A Division II.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

1.

Madison (6)

2-0

42

2.

Rocky Mountain (3)

3-1

39

3.

Lewiston

1-1

18

4.

Capital

2-0

11

5.

Hillcrest

3-0

6

Others receiving votes: Centennial 5, Mountain View 4, Boise 4, Post Falls 2, Coeur d’Alene 2, Eagle 1, Bonneville 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

1.

Bishop Kelly (5)

2-1

41

2.

Vallivue (3)

2-1

37

3.

Preston (1)

2-0

16

t-4.

Middleton

0-3

10

t-4.

Pocatello

1-0

10

Others receiving votes: Jerome 9, Idaho Falls 7, Emmett 2, Skyview 2, Minico 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

1.

Fruitland (6)

1-1

33

2.

Shelley

1-0

22

3.

Parma (1)

2-0

20

4.

Weiser

2-0

17

5.

South Fremont

1-0

11

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 10 (2), Kellogg 9, Filer 8, Snake River 5.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

1.

Firth (3)

1-0

31

2.

St. Maries (3)

1-0

30

3.

Cole Valley Christian (1)

3-1

22

4.

Ririe (1)

2-0

19

5.

Aberdeen (1)

3-0

12

Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 7, Melba 3, Soda Springs 3, West Jefferson 3, West Side 3, Declo 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

1.

Lapwai (5)

1-0

37

2.

Ambrose (4)

2-0

36

3.

Grace

2-0

18

4.

Raft River

2-0

12

5.

Prairie

2-0

9

Others receiving votes: Genesee 8, Liberty Charter 6, Notus 3, Oakley 3, Troy 3.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

1.

Council (3)

3-0

35

2.

Dietrich (5)

2-0

34

3.

Kendrick

1-1

18

t-4.

Rockland

2-1

13

t-4.

Salmon River

1-2

13

Others receiving votes: Genesis Prep 8, Nezperce 5 (1), Butte County 4, Cascade 2, Carey 1, Deary 1, Sho-Ban 1.

Voters

Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune

Victor Flores, Post Register

