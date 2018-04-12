Banned Mountain View parent won’t face criminal charges for throwing coat at referee

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 30 Mountain View basketball parent throws jacket at referee Pause 98 Highlights: 4A District Three girls basketball championship 113 Highlights: 5A District Three girls basketball championship game 48 Salmon River freshman drains buzzer-beating 3-pointer at district 66 Butte County wins State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship 116 Eagle girls come from behind to beat Post Falls 63 Middleton High girls basketball celebrates its first district title since 2013 110 Mountain View girls repeat 5A championship 49 Bishop Kelly falls short in state championship 167 Ron Fortner still coaching after four decades Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Mountain View High girls basketball parent Craig Kreiser threw his jacket at a referee during a Dec. 1, 2017, game against Capital. Kreiser was banned from all high school sports and activities for a year, but he won't face criminal charges. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Mountain View High girls basketball parent Craig Kreiser threw his jacket at a referee during a Dec. 1, 2017, game against Capital. Kreiser was banned from all high school sports and activities for a year, but he won't face criminal charges. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com