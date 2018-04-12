Mountain View basketball parent throws jacket at referee
Mountain View High girls basketball parent Craig Kreiser threw his jacket at a referee during a Dec. 1, 2017, game against Capital. Kreiser was banned from all high school sports and activities for a year, but he won't face criminal charges.
Michael Lycklamamlycklama@idahostatesman.com
