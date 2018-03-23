1A Division II All-Idaho girls basketball team

GIRLS FIRST TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: SHAY LAMBSON, BUTTE COUNTY
Why she is player of the year: The 5-foot-5 senior point guard led the Pirates to their second straight state title on both ends of the floor. She shredded opposing presses with 12.8 points and 3.6 assists per game. She also shot 91 percent from the free-throw line and swiped 2.0 steals per night.
Coach’s comment: “Shay was a hard matchup due to her ball-handling skills, shooting ability and high basketball IQ. She thrived under pressure and had some of her biggest games against our hardest opponents,” Butte County coach Carla Hansen said.
What others are saying: “She was fun to watch. She understood the game and took control when needed,” Mullan coach Sherry Leitz said.
What’s next: She has committed to play at the College of Southern Idaho.
BELLA MUREKATETE, GENESIS PREP
Opponents had no answer for the 6-4 junior forward, who averaged 20.6 points and 18.6 rebounds to repeat as a first-team selection. She set a classification record by averaging 28.7 points at the state tournament and had 30 rebounds in the finals.
RACHEL SCHROEDER, GENESIS PREP
The 5-8 junior point guard racked up 16.7 points and 8.9 assists per game as the Jaguars’ leader on and off the court. When opponents sold out to slow Murekatete, she put Genesis Prep on her back, scoring 20.3 points per game at state.
SIONA ASTORGA, SHO-BAN
The Indians relied on the 5-8 junior forward to play — and defend — every position on the floor. She shot 54 percent behind the 3-point line to score 20.1 points per game. But she also cleaned up the glass (8.0 rebounds) and ran the offense (4.1 assists).
MEG BUXTON, BUTTE COUNTY
On a team loaded with guards, the 5-10 senior forward provided the muscle and the hustle, averaging 8.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. And her ability to read opposing offenses led to 2.7 steals a night.
COACH OF THE YEAR: CARLA HANSEN, BUTTE COUNTY
She led the Pirates to 17 straight wins to end the season and a repeat state title.
SECOND TEAM
Tausha Cummins
Butte County
5-7
Senior
Point guard
12.8 ppg, 4.7 reb, 3.0 stl
Chevelle Shepherd
Salmon River
5-5
Junior
Point guard
15.1 ppg, 5.5 stl, 4.8 ast
Sherawn Brownlee
Butte County
5-7
Senior
Guard
8.3 ppg, 3.8 stl, 3.3 ast
Grace Ertel
Tri-Valley
5-11
Junior
Forward
13 ppg, 6 reb, 2 stl
Angela Astorga
Sho-Ban
5-7
Fresh.
Point guard
16.5 ppg, 7.5 ast, 5.7 stl
HOW ARE THE TEAMS SELECTED?
The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.
