Butte County’s Shay Lambson goes up for the shot in the 1A Division II District 5-6 girls basketball championship game against Sho-Ban on Feb. 8 at Firth High School.
Butte County’s Shay Lambson goes up for the shot in the 1A Division II District 5-6 girls basketball championship game against Sho-Ban on Feb. 8 at Firth High School. JOHN ROARK | Post Register
Butte County’s Shay Lambson goes up for the shot in the 1A Division II District 5-6 girls basketball championship game against Sho-Ban on Feb. 8 at Firth High School. JOHN ROARK | Post Register

Girls High School Basketball

1A Division II All-Idaho girls basketball team

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

March 23, 2018 09:49 AM

GIRLS FIRST TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: SHAY LAMBSON, BUTTE COUNTY

 

Why she is player of the year: The 5-foot-5 senior point guard led the Pirates to their second straight state title on both ends of the floor. She shredded opposing presses with 12.8 points and 3.6 assists per game. She also shot 91 percent from the free-throw line and swiped 2.0 steals per night.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Coach’s comment: “Shay was a hard matchup due to her ball-handling skills, shooting ability and high basketball IQ. She thrived under pressure and had some of her biggest games against our hardest opponents,” Butte County coach Carla Hansen said.

What others are saying: “She was fun to watch. She understood the game and took control when needed,” Mullan coach Sherry Leitz said.

What’s next: She has committed to play at the College of Southern Idaho.

BELLA MUREKATETE, GENESIS PREP

Opponents had no answer for the 6-4 junior forward, who averaged 20.6 points and 18.6 rebounds to repeat as a first-team selection. She set a classification record by averaging 28.7 points at the state tournament and had 30 rebounds in the finals.

RACHEL SCHROEDER, GENESIS PREP

The 5-8 junior point guard racked up 16.7 points and 8.9 assists per game as the Jaguars’ leader on and off the court. When opponents sold out to slow Murekatete, she put Genesis Prep on her back, scoring 20.3 points per game at state.

SIONA ASTORGA, SHO-BAN

The Indians relied on the 5-8 junior forward to play — and defend — every position on the floor. She shot 54 percent behind the 3-point line to score 20.1 points per game. But she also cleaned up the glass (8.0 rebounds) and ran the offense (4.1 assists).

MEG BUXTON, BUTTE COUNTY

On a team loaded with guards, the 5-10 senior forward provided the muscle and the hustle, averaging 8.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. And her ability to read opposing offenses led to 2.7 steals a night.

COACH OF THE YEAR: CARLA HANSEN, BUTTE COUNTY

She led the Pirates to 17 straight wins to end the season and a repeat state title.

SECOND TEAM

Player

School

Height

Year

Position

Stats

Tausha Cummins

Butte County

5-7

Senior

Point guard

12.8 ppg, 4.7 reb, 3.0 stl

Chevelle Shepherd

Salmon River

5-5

Junior

Point guard

15.1 ppg, 5.5 stl, 4.8 ast

Sherawn Brownlee

Butte County

5-7

Senior

Guard

8.3 ppg, 3.8 stl, 3.3 ast

Grace Ertel

Tri-Valley

5-11

Junior

Forward

13 ppg, 6 reb, 2 stl

Angela Astorga

Sho-Ban

5-7

Fresh.

Point guard

16.5 ppg, 7.5 ast, 5.7 stl

HOW ARE THE TEAMS SELECTED?

The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Highlights: 4A District Three girls basketball championship

View More Video