Oakley’s Rachael Mitton, left, and Liz Hardy celebrate their win against Prairie in the 1A-DI state championship game Feb. 17 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Drew Nash (Twin Falls) Times-News

Girls High School Basketball

1A Division I All-Idaho girls basketball team

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

March 23, 2018 09:39 AM

GIRLS FIRST TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: RACHAEL MITTON, OAKLEY

 

Why she is player of the year: The 6-foot senior center dominated the paint all season, averaging 12.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. But she saved her biggest shot for a game-winning, fadeaway jumper with 5 seconds left to lift Oakley to its first state title since 1930.

Coach’s comment: “She is a game changer with her size and length and is a big matchup problem for most teams. Our team faced a lot of zone defense this season because of Rachael,” Oakley coach Matt Payton said.

What others are saying: “Rachael is almost impossible to stop when she gets the ball at the block,” Shoshone coach Tim Chapman said.

What’s next: She is weighing interest from multiple schools for basketball and volleyball.

AMIL MITCHELL, LAPWAI

A repeat first-team selection, the 5-7 senior guard wrapped up her career with a third-place finish this season. She racked up 17.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 3.2 assists per game while playing all five positions on the floor.

BRITTANY HARDY, OAKLEY

The 5-10 senior forward and three-year starter moves up from the second team. She provided muscle inside for Oakley, scoring 11.6 points per game while shooting 51 percent from the floor. She added 5.4 rebounds and led the team with 2.3 steals.

MADISON HODNETT, LIBERTY CHARTER

The 6-foot freshman broke out in her first year, averaging a double-double during the regular season and then racking up 10.7 points and 13.7 rebounds per game at state for the consolation champs. She controlled the paint on both ends of the floor.

ANGELA WEMHOFF, PRAIRIE

A first-team All-Idaho pick last year, the Pirates lost their 5-6 senior guard for the season Dec. 12 with an injury. Before getting hurt, she led the team in points (18 ppg), steals (7) and assists (5) while controlling the game offensively and defensively.

COACH OF THE YEAR: MATT PAYTON, OAKLEY

No team outside the Whitepine League won a 1A D-I state title until Payton’s Hornets.

SECOND TEAM

Player

School

Height

Year

Position

Stats

Courtney Burt

Genesee

5-8

Senior

Guard

13.3 ppg, 8.2 reb, 4.0 stl

Jordyn Higgins

Prairie

5-5

Junior

Guard

11 ppg, 3 stl, 3 ast

Cierra Hennings

Shoshone

5-5

Junior

Point guard

11.5 ppg, 5.5 stl, 4.0 ast

India Peery

Prairie

5-6

Soph.

Guard

9 ppg, 3 stl, 3 ast

Malia Good

Ambrose

5-3

Soph.

Guard

18.6 ppg

HOW ARE THE TEAMS SELECTED?

The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.

