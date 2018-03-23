1A Division I All-Idaho girls basketball team

GIRLS FIRST TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: RACHAEL MITTON, OAKLEY
Why she is player of the year: The 6-foot senior center dominated the paint all season, averaging 12.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. But she saved her biggest shot for a game-winning, fadeaway jumper with 5 seconds left to lift Oakley to its first state title since 1930.
Coach’s comment: “She is a game changer with her size and length and is a big matchup problem for most teams. Our team faced a lot of zone defense this season because of Rachael,” Oakley coach Matt Payton said.
What others are saying: “Rachael is almost impossible to stop when she gets the ball at the block,” Shoshone coach Tim Chapman said.
What’s next: She is weighing interest from multiple schools for basketball and volleyball.
AMIL MITCHELL, LAPWAI
A repeat first-team selection, the 5-7 senior guard wrapped up her career with a third-place finish this season. She racked up 17.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 3.2 assists per game while playing all five positions on the floor.
BRITTANY HARDY, OAKLEY
The 5-10 senior forward and three-year starter moves up from the second team. She provided muscle inside for Oakley, scoring 11.6 points per game while shooting 51 percent from the floor. She added 5.4 rebounds and led the team with 2.3 steals.
MADISON HODNETT, LIBERTY CHARTER
The 6-foot freshman broke out in her first year, averaging a double-double during the regular season and then racking up 10.7 points and 13.7 rebounds per game at state for the consolation champs. She controlled the paint on both ends of the floor.
ANGELA WEMHOFF, PRAIRIE
A first-team All-Idaho pick last year, the Pirates lost their 5-6 senior guard for the season Dec. 12 with an injury. Before getting hurt, she led the team in points (18 ppg), steals (7) and assists (5) while controlling the game offensively and defensively.
COACH OF THE YEAR: MATT PAYTON, OAKLEY
No team outside the Whitepine League won a 1A D-I state title until Payton’s Hornets.
SECOND TEAM
Player
School
Height
Year
Position
Stats
Courtney Burt
Genesee
5-8
Senior
Guard
13.3 ppg, 8.2 reb, 4.0 stl
Jordyn Higgins
Prairie
5-5
Junior
Guard
11 ppg, 3 stl, 3 ast
Cierra Hennings
Shoshone
5-5
Junior
Point guard
11.5 ppg, 5.5 stl, 4.0 ast
India Peery
Prairie
5-6
Soph.
Guard
9 ppg, 3 stl, 3 ast
Malia Good
Ambrose
5-3
Soph.
Guard
18.6 ppg
HOW ARE THE TEAMS SELECTED?
The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.
