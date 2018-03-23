2A All-Idaho girls basketball team

GIRLS FIRST TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: KORI PENTZER, MELBA
Why she is player of the year: The 5-foot-9 senior guard repeats as the 2A player of the year after leading the Mustangs to a 46-4 record the past two years and a third-place trophy this winter. She racked up 19.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 steals, 2.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.
Coach’s comment: “Kori’s combination of size, length, athleticism and skill made it very hard for opposing teams to match up with her this season. She is a very good defender who was able to guard any position on the floor,” Melba coach David Lenz said.
What others are saying: “She may be the most complete player in the state in any division,” Cole Valley Christian coach Stu Sells said.
What’s next: Pentzer has signed to play for Weber State.
SADIE GRONNING, SODA SPRINGS
The 5-7 sophomore played well beyond her age to lead the Cardinals to a state title. Despite averaging just 18 minutes a night, she scored 13.9 points per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor and adding 3.2 assists.
REAGAN YAMAUCHI, SODA SPRINGS
A second-team All-Idaho selection as a freshman, the 5-7 junior guard missed her entire sophomore season with a torn ACL before earning a place on the first team this winter. She scored 10.3 points per game and added 3.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds.
JORDI HOLDAWAY, WEST JEFFERSON
The Panthers turned the 5-8 junior point guard loose, letting her harass opponents 94 feet up and down the floor. She converted that chaos into team highs in points (11.5), rebounds (7.4), steals (4.1) and assists (2.0).
SHAWNEE SIMPSON, MALAD
The 6-1 junior forward dominated the paint, averaging a double-double of 18.4 points and 12.3 rebounds. And if opponents devoted too many resources toward her, the 4.0 student burned them with her court vision for 2.8 assists a night.
COACH OF THE YEAR: WADE SCHVANEVELDT, SODA SPRINGS
He led the Cardinals to a 26-1 record and their second state title in program history.
SECOND TEAM
Player
School
Height
Year
Position
Stats
Indee Williams
Ririe
5-8
Soph.
Guard
15.0 ppg, 5.1 reb, 3.7 stl
Emma Clark
Melba
5-6
Junior
Point guard
12.8 ppg, 5.8 stl, 4.1 ast
Holly Golenor
Cole Valley
6-0
Senior
Forward
12.2 ppg, 10.3 reb, 3.2 ast
Maddie Johnson
Ririe
5-8
Junior
Point guard
10.4 ppg, 5.9 reb, 3.6 ast
Kaci Haeg
St. Maries
5-9
Junior
Forward
13.5 ppg, 7.2 reb, 3 stl
HOW ARE THE TEAMS SELECTED?
The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.
