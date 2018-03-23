Kori Pentzer of Melba averaged 4.6 steals per game on her way to 2A player of the year honors.
Girls High School Basketball

2A All-Idaho girls basketball team

By Michael Lycklama

March 23, 2018 09:31 AM

GIRLS FIRST TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: KORI PENTZER, MELBA

 

Why she is player of the year: The 5-foot-9 senior guard repeats as the 2A player of the year after leading the Mustangs to a 46-4 record the past two years and a third-place trophy this winter. She racked up 19.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 steals, 2.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.

Coach’s comment: “Kori’s combination of size, length, athleticism and skill made it very hard for opposing teams to match up with her this season. She is a very good defender who was able to guard any position on the floor,” Melba coach David Lenz said.

What others are saying: “She may be the most complete player in the state in any division,” Cole Valley Christian coach Stu Sells said.

What’s next: Pentzer has signed to play for Weber State.

SADIE GRONNING, SODA SPRINGS

The 5-7 sophomore played well beyond her age to lead the Cardinals to a state title. Despite averaging just 18 minutes a night, she scored 13.9 points per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor and adding 3.2 assists.

REAGAN YAMAUCHI, SODA SPRINGS

A second-team All-Idaho selection as a freshman, the 5-7 junior guard missed her entire sophomore season with a torn ACL before earning a place on the first team this winter. She scored 10.3 points per game and added 3.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

JORDI HOLDAWAY, WEST JEFFERSON

The Panthers turned the 5-8 junior point guard loose, letting her harass opponents 94 feet up and down the floor. She converted that chaos into team highs in points (11.5), rebounds (7.4), steals (4.1) and assists (2.0).

SHAWNEE SIMPSON, MALAD

The 6-1 junior forward dominated the paint, averaging a double-double of 18.4 points and 12.3 rebounds. And if opponents devoted too many resources toward her, the 4.0 student burned them with her court vision for 2.8 assists a night.

COACH OF THE YEAR: WADE SCHVANEVELDT, SODA SPRINGS

He led the Cardinals to a 26-1 record and their second state title in program history.

SECOND TEAM

Player

School

Height

Year

Position

Stats

Indee Williams

Ririe

5-8

Soph.

Guard

15.0 ppg, 5.1 reb, 3.7 stl

Emma Clark

Melba

5-6

Junior

Point guard

12.8 ppg, 5.8 stl, 4.1 ast

Holly Golenor

Cole Valley

6-0

Senior

Forward

12.2 ppg, 10.3 reb, 3.2 ast

Maddie Johnson

Ririe

5-8

Junior

Point guard

10.4 ppg, 5.9 reb, 3.6 ast

Kaci Haeg

St. Maries

5-9

Junior

Forward

13.5 ppg, 7.2 reb, 3 stl

HOW ARE THE TEAMS SELECTED?

The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.

