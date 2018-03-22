Next-level talent, toughness define 4A All-Idaho girls basketball team

GIRLS FIRST TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: LYDIA NIETO, BISHOP KELLY
Why she is player of the year: A perennial threat in the full court, off the dribble and behind the 3-point line, the 5-foot-8 senior guard repeats as the 4A player of the year. She averaged 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists before an ankle injury sidelined her and BK’s state title hopes.
Coach’s comment: “She makes her teammates better without worrying about her own stat line. At the end of the day, her team wins because of her presence on the floor,” Bishop Kelly coach Derek McCormick said.
What others are saying: “Lydia is arguably the best all-around player in the state. She is the catalyst her team relies on to help them be their best,” Twin Falls coach Nancy Jones said.
What’s next: Nieto has signed to play for NCAA Division II Azusa Pacific.
JEMILYNN MAHONEY, BURLEY
The 6-1 senior center led the Bobcats with her dominance in the paint and her grit. She averaged 10.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game but saved her best for the state finals, when she returned from a first-half injury to spark a rally.
CHINMA NJOKU, CENTURY
With her size, athleticism and court vision, the 6-1 junior center demanded double and triple teams all season. But despite opposing coaches cooking up all kinds of schemes to stop her, she averaged a double-double of 17.1 points and 10.3 rebounds.
GRACE KIRSCHER, SANDPOINT
The Eastern Washington signee did it all for the Bulldogs, using her length to pose mismatches all over the floor. The 6-foot senior guard racked up 19.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 2.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per game while rarely leaving the floor.
SAYDI ANDERSON, MINICO
When a key injury threatened the Spartans’ season, the 5-8 senior point guard put the team on her back. She led the team on both ends of the floor, pouring in 13.9 points a night while adding 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
COACH OF THE YEAR: ROGER CARESIA, BURLEY
He led a team that didn’t receive any votes in the final media poll to a state title.
SECOND TEAM
Player
School
Height
Year
Position
Stats
Kylie Meadows
Mtn. Home
5-10
Senior
Forward
17.0 ppg, 6.9 reb, 1.3 blk
Lexi Mitchell
Middleton
5-10
Junior
Forward
10.6 ppg, 9.6 reb
Sydney Pilling
Burley
5-5
Senior
Point guard
12.6 ppg, 3.1 ast, 1.9 stl
Theresa Reeping
Bishop Kelly
5-11
Senior
Forward
15.9 ppg, 7.1 reb
Gracey Meyer
Moscow
5-11
Senior
Forward
17.4 ppg, 7.1 reb, 59% FG
HOW ARE THE TEAMS SELECTED?
The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.
