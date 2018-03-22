Lydia Nieto of Bishop Kelly High was voted the 4A All-Idaho girls basketball player of the year.
Girls High School Basketball

Next-level talent, toughness define 4A All-Idaho girls basketball team

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

March 22, 2018 02:18 PM

GIRLS FIRST TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: LYDIA NIETO, BISHOP KELLY

 

Why she is player of the year: A perennial threat in the full court, off the dribble and behind the 3-point line, the 5-foot-8 senior guard repeats as the 4A player of the year. She averaged 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists before an ankle injury sidelined her and BK’s state title hopes.

Coach’s comment: “She makes her teammates better without worrying about her own stat line. At the end of the day, her team wins because of her presence on the floor,” Bishop Kelly coach Derek McCormick said.

What others are saying: “Lydia is arguably the best all-around player in the state. She is the catalyst her team relies on to help them be their best,” Twin Falls coach Nancy Jones said.

What’s next: Nieto has signed to play for NCAA Division II Azusa Pacific.

JEMILYNN MAHONEY, BURLEY

The 6-1 senior center led the Bobcats with her dominance in the paint and her grit. She averaged 10.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game but saved her best for the state finals, when she returned from a first-half injury to spark a rally.

CHINMA NJOKU, CENTURY

With her size, athleticism and court vision, the 6-1 junior center demanded double and triple teams all season. But despite opposing coaches cooking up all kinds of schemes to stop her, she averaged a double-double of 17.1 points and 10.3 rebounds.

GRACE KIRSCHER, SANDPOINT

The Eastern Washington signee did it all for the Bulldogs, using her length to pose mismatches all over the floor. The 6-foot senior guard racked up 19.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 2.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per game while rarely leaving the floor.

SAYDI ANDERSON, MINICO

When a key injury threatened the Spartans’ season, the 5-8 senior point guard put the team on her back. She led the team on both ends of the floor, pouring in 13.9 points a night while adding 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

COACH OF THE YEAR: ROGER CARESIA, BURLEY

He led a team that didn’t receive any votes in the final media poll to a state title.

SECOND TEAM

Player

School

Height

Year

Position

Stats

Kylie Meadows

Mtn. Home

5-10

Senior

Forward

17.0 ppg, 6.9 reb, 1.3 blk

Lexi Mitchell

Middleton

5-10

Junior

Forward

10.6 ppg, 9.6 reb

Sydney Pilling

Burley

5-5

Senior

Point guard

12.6 ppg, 3.1 ast, 1.9 stl

Theresa Reeping

Bishop Kelly

5-11

Senior

Forward

15.9 ppg, 7.1 reb

Gracey Meyer

Moscow

5-11

Senior

Forward

17.4 ppg, 7.1 reb, 59% FG

HOW ARE THE TEAMS SELECTED?

The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.

