Girls High School Basketball

The 5A All-Idaho girls basketball team is out. See who made the cut.

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

March 21, 2018 04:27 PM

GIRLS FIRST TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: MELODY KEMPTON, POST FALLS

 

Why she is player of the year: The 6-foot senior forward ranks 96th on ESPNW’s Top 100 recruits for the class of 2018 and 20th at her position. Kempton led the Trojans to a state title by averaging 16.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 blocks, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists per game. She is Post Falls’ career leader in points (1,486), rebounds (892) and blocked shots (211).

Coach’s comment: “Melody has the unique talents and skills to dominate games at both ends of the floor,” Post Falls coach Marc Allert said.

What others are saying: “Melody has incredible natural athleticism, incredible career numbers and an incredible motor,” Capital coach Blas Telleria said.

What’s next: Kempton has signed to play at Gonzaga beginning this fall.

KATELYN MURRAY, EAGLE

The SIC Player of the Year finished her career ranked second in program history with 1,041 points and with an overall record of 90-17. Murray averaged 13.0 points and 6.4 rebounds as a 6-foot senior forward and will continue her basketball career at Army.

BAYLEY BRENNAN, POST FALLS

Opponents rarely pressed the Trojans because of the 5-8 senior point guard. She averaged 14.1 points, 4.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. Her shooting range and ability to distribute the ball made her difficult to defend.

ALYSSA BOLT, BORAH

The 5-11 senior forward tore her ACL in last year’s district tournament, but she returned to the court this season to lead the Lions in scoring and rebounding for the second straight season. Bolt averaged 12.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

MCKENNA EMERSON, EAGLE

Also a gifted distance runner in cross country and track, the 5-11 senior guard was the Mustangs’ best perimeter defender, averaging 4.0 steals per game. The Northwest Nazarene signee averaged 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

COACH OF THE YEAR: MARC ALLERT, POST FALLS

Allert led the Trojans to a 24-2 record and his second state title as a coach.

SECOND TEAM

Player

School

Height

Year

Position

Stats

Makenna Baker

Highland

5-5

Junior

Point guard

14.5 ppg, 3.4 ast, 3.2 stl

Darian White

Mtn. View

5-6

Junior

Point guard

12.1 ppg, 5.5 reb, 3.5 stl

Cortney McDonald

Bonneville

5-11

Senior

Center

13.0 ppg, 5.0 reb

Beverly Slater

Capital

5-9

Senior

Guard

14.6 ppg, 8.1 reb, 2.2 ast

Janie King

Eagle

6-0

Senior

Guard

10 ppg, 4.9 reb, 2.9 stl

HOW ARE THE TEAMS SELECTED?

The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.

