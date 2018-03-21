The 5A All-Idaho girls basketball team is out. See who made the cut.

GIRLS FIRST TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: MELODY KEMPTON, POST FALLS
Why she is player of the year: The 6-foot senior forward ranks 96th on ESPNW’s Top 100 recruits for the class of 2018 and 20th at her position. Kempton led the Trojans to a state title by averaging 16.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 blocks, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists per game. She is Post Falls’ career leader in points (1,486), rebounds (892) and blocked shots (211).
Coach’s comment: “Melody has the unique talents and skills to dominate games at both ends of the floor,” Post Falls coach Marc Allert said.
What others are saying: “Melody has incredible natural athleticism, incredible career numbers and an incredible motor,” Capital coach Blas Telleria said.
What’s next: Kempton has signed to play at Gonzaga beginning this fall.
KATELYN MURRAY, EAGLE
The SIC Player of the Year finished her career ranked second in program history with 1,041 points and with an overall record of 90-17. Murray averaged 13.0 points and 6.4 rebounds as a 6-foot senior forward and will continue her basketball career at Army.
BAYLEY BRENNAN, POST FALLS
Opponents rarely pressed the Trojans because of the 5-8 senior point guard. She averaged 14.1 points, 4.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. Her shooting range and ability to distribute the ball made her difficult to defend.
ALYSSA BOLT, BORAH
The 5-11 senior forward tore her ACL in last year’s district tournament, but she returned to the court this season to lead the Lions in scoring and rebounding for the second straight season. Bolt averaged 12.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
MCKENNA EMERSON, EAGLE
Also a gifted distance runner in cross country and track, the 5-11 senior guard was the Mustangs’ best perimeter defender, averaging 4.0 steals per game. The Northwest Nazarene signee averaged 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
COACH OF THE YEAR: MARC ALLERT, POST FALLS
Allert led the Trojans to a 24-2 record and his second state title as a coach.
SECOND TEAM
Player
School
Height
Year
Position
Stats
Makenna Baker
Highland
5-5
Junior
Point guard
14.5 ppg, 3.4 ast, 3.2 stl
Darian White
Mtn. View
5-6
Junior
Point guard
12.1 ppg, 5.5 reb, 3.5 stl
Cortney McDonald
Bonneville
5-11
Senior
Center
13.0 ppg, 5.0 reb
Beverly Slater
Capital
5-9
Senior
Guard
14.6 ppg, 8.1 reb, 2.2 ast
Janie King
Eagle
6-0
Senior
Guard
10 ppg, 4.9 reb, 2.9 stl
HOW ARE THE TEAMS SELECTED?
The All-Idaho teams are selected by a statewide coaches’ vote. Coaches are asked to nominate their own players for their classification’s All-Idaho teams. They then vote on a ballot built from those nominations. The Idaho Statesman tabulates the votes and publishes the results.
