Two Idaho coaching legends resign on the same day with 15 combined state titles

Rocky Mountain girls basketball coach Emery Roy notched his 800th career victory Saturday with a 50-34 win at Meridian, where he began his coaching career in 1978 and won his first four state titles. Roy, who later moved on to Centennial and then Rocky Mountain, holds a career record of 800-149 in his 38th season. He retired as a teacher 12 years ago but has no plan to stop coaching anytime soon. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

