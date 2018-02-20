Bishop Kelly’s Lydia Nieto was elected to the 4A SIC all-conference first team a year after winning the player of the year award.
Girls High School Basketball

The 4A SIC all-conference girls basketball team is out. See who made the cut

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

February 20, 2018 01:54 PM

Note: All-conference teams are chosen each league’s coaches

4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

Player of the Year: Kylie Meadows, sr., P, Mountain Home

Coach of the Year: William Rodgers, Caldwell

FIRST TEAM

Lydia Nieto, sr., Bishop Kelly

Theresa Reeping, sr., Bishop Kelly

Lexi Mitchell, jr., Middleton

Bukky Ogunrinola, sr., Ridgevue

Katrina Vallejo, so., Caldwell

SECOND TEAM

Sarah Reinecker, sr., Vallivue

Jalen Callender, jr., Caldwell

Lillie Smith, sr., Emmett

Meriah Deugan, sr., Middleton

Jazzi Cristobal, jr., Mountain Home

HONORABLE MENTION

Lexi Child, sr., Emmett

Jade Martinez, so., Caldwell

Haley Robinett, jr., Middleton

Zoey Moore, so., Middleton

Gabby Keefe, jr., Bishop Kelly

Monica Behrend, jr., Bishop Kelly

Madison Edwards, sr., Skyview

Tawni Morrison, jr., Vallivue

