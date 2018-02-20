The 4A SIC all-conference girls basketball team is out. See who made the cut

Note: All-conference teams are chosen each league’s coaches
4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Kylie Meadows, sr., P, Mountain Home
Coach of the Year: William Rodgers, Caldwell
FIRST TEAM
Lydia Nieto, sr., Bishop Kelly
Theresa Reeping, sr., Bishop Kelly
Lexi Mitchell, jr., Middleton
Bukky Ogunrinola, sr., Ridgevue
Katrina Vallejo, so., Caldwell
SECOND TEAM
Sarah Reinecker, sr., Vallivue
Jalen Callender, jr., Caldwell
Lillie Smith, sr., Emmett
Meriah Deugan, sr., Middleton
Jazzi Cristobal, jr., Mountain Home
HONORABLE MENTION
Lexi Child, sr., Emmett
Jade Martinez, so., Caldwell
Haley Robinett, jr., Middleton
Zoey Moore, so., Middleton
Gabby Keefe, jr., Bishop Kelly
Monica Behrend, jr., Bishop Kelly
Madison Edwards, sr., Skyview
Tawni Morrison, jr., Vallivue
