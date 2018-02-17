Post Falls 62, Eagle 53 in the state 5A girls basketball championship

Eagle junior Meghan Boyd and her team cope with a 62-53 loss to Post Falls in the state 5A girls basketball championship Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. The Mustangs were undeafeated heading into the game.
Eagle pressures Post Falls guard Jenna Gardiner along the Mustang bench with under a minute left in the state 5A girls basketball championship Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Eagle junior Jaimee McKinnie watches the ball get away from her after nearly making the steal on Post Falls guard Tyler McCliment-Call in the state 5A girls basketball championship Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Eagle senior Janie King hits a 3-pointer getting her team into striking distance against Post Falls with under a minute left in the state 5A girls basketball championship Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Eagle basketball coach Cody Pickett shouts from the bench as the Mustangs put heavy pressure on Post Falls near the end of the state 5A girls basketball championship Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Eagle senior McKenna Emerson makes a big steal late in the fourth quarter as the Mustangs try to catch Post Falls' lead in the state 5A girls basketball championship Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Eagle junior Jaimee McKinnie gets tied up at midcourt with pressure defense by Post Falls guard Tyler McCliment-Call in the state 5A girls basketball championship Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Eagle senior Katelyn Murray reaches for a rebound that gets away with Post Falls' Melody Kempton in the of state 5A girls basketball championship Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Eagle's bench cheers as the Mustangs pressure Post Falls on their inbound pass late in the fourth quarter at the state 5A girls basketball championship Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Eagle junior Meghan Boyd directs the Mustang offense during the Mustangs state 5A championship game against Post Falls Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Eagle junior Meghan Boyd hits a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter against Post Falls in the state 5A girls basketball championship Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Eagle defenders Jaimee McKinnie and Janie King pressure Post Falls guard Bayley Brennan at midcourt during the state 5A girls basketball championship Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Eagle junior Gabi Peters hustles for a loose ball with Post Falls' Sydney Parks in the state 5A girls basketball championship Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Eagle guard Meghan Boyd drives to the hoop against Post Falls in the state 5A girls basketball championship Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Eagle senior McKenna Emerson jumps high to deflect a pass by Post Falls' Sydney Parks in the state 5A girls basketball championship Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Eagle guard Eliza deVera gets fouled by a Post Falls defender on a drive to the hoop in the of state 5A girls basketball championship Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Eagle meets Post Falls for the of state 5A girls basketball championship Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Eagle McKenna Emerson reaches for a rebound with Post Falls senior Melody Kempton in the of state 5A girls basketball championship Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
