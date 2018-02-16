Post Falls 47, Borah 45 in the state 5A girls basketball semifinals

Borah junior Nyalam Thabach collides with Post Falls guard Bayley Brennan in the semifinals of the state 5A girls basketball tournament Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Borah reacts to a missed shot with just seconds on the clock in a close game against Post Falls in the semifinals of the state 5A girls basketball tournament Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. The Lions lost 47-45.
Borah senior Alyssa Bolt drives the lane defended by Post Falls' Melody Kempton in the semifinals of the state 5A girls basketball tournament Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Borah meets Post Falls in the semifinals of the state 5A girls basketball tournament Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Borah junior Kylee Geis looks for a loose ball under pressure from Post Falls' Bayley Brennan (13) and Tyler McCliment-Call in the semifinals of the state 5A girls basketball tournament Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Borah junior Kylee Geis drives past Post Falls guard Bayley Brennan in the semifinals of the state 5A girls basketball tournament Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Borah guard Alesia Jones is fouled by Post Falls guard Tyler McCliment-Call in the semifinals of the state 5A girls basketball tournament Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Borah junior Nyalam Thabach getst tied up with Post Falls guard Bayley Brennan in the semifinals of the state 5A girls basketball tournament Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Borah senior Maddie Geritz looks to pass with pressure from Post Falls guard Jenna Gardiner in the semifinals of the state 5A girls basketball tournament Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
