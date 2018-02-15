Bishop Kelly 59, Preston 44 in state 4A girls basketball

Bishop Kelly guard Olivia Kent steals the ball from Preston's Sydnee Selley in the first round of the 4A state girls basketball tournament Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 at Mountain View High School in Meridian.
Bishop Kelly guard Lydia Nieto steals the basketball from Preston's Alyssa Wood in the Knights full court pressure Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 in the first round of the 4A state girls basketball tournament at Mountain View High School in Meridian.
Bishop Kelly students cheer for their girls basketball team as they meet Preston in the first round of the 4A state girls basketball tournament Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 at Mountain View High School in Meridian.
Bishop Kelly girls basketball coach Derek McCormick directs his team in the Knights' first round state 4A game against Preston Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 at Mountain View High School in Meridian.
Bishop Kelly drives through the Preston defense in the first round of the 4A state girls basketball tournament Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 at Mountain View High School in Meridian.
Bishop Kelly senior Theresa Reeping scores on a drive to the hoop defended by Preston's Tesha Hobbs and Harley Carlisle in the first round of the 4A state girls basketball tournament Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 at Mountain View High School in Meridian.
Bishop Kelly senior Lydia Nieto looks for the inside pass during the Knights' first round 4A state girls basketball game agaisnt Preston Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 at Mountain View High School in Meridian.
Bishop Kelly meets Preston in the first round of the 4A state girls basketball tournament Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 at Mountain View High School in Meridian.
Bishop Kelly senior Hannah Heaton cuts along the baseline and gets fouled by Preston forward Liz Lindhardt in the first round of the 4A state girls basketball tournament Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 at Mountain View High School in Meridian.
Bishop Kelly guard Lily Shalz gets control of the ball after forcing a turnover by Preston in the first round of the 4A state girls basketball tournament Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 at Mountain View High School in Meridian.
Bishop Kelly guard Monica Behrend drives to the basket against Preston in the first round of the 4A state girls basketball tournament Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 at Mountain View High School in Meridian.
