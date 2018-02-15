Burley 40, Caldwell 25 in state 4A girls basketball

Caldwell sophomore Jade Martinez dives to save a loose ball from going out of bounds but just misses an officials leg during the Cougars 4A state girls basketball game contest with Burley Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Caldwell guards Jalen Callender (34) and Jade Martinez (20) wrestle for control of a loose ball with Burley's Hallie Cook in the first round of the 4A state girls basketball tournament Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 at Mountain View High School in Meridian.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Caldwell guard Katrina Vallejo (22) drives to the basket against Burley's defense in the first round of the 4A state girls basketball tournament Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 at Mountain View High School in Meridian.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Caldwell guard Julia Martinez fights for the ball with Burley's Hallie Cook in the first round of the 4A state girls basketball tournament Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 at Mountain View High School in Meridian.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Caldwell junior Julia Martinez drives and scores on Burley's Jemilynn Mahoney in the first round of the 4A state girls basketball tournament Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 at Mountain View High School in Meridian.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Caldwell students see the game slip away in the Cougars' opening round state 4A girls basketball game agasint Burley Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 at Mountain View High School in Meridian.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Caldwell meets Burley in the first round of the 4A state girls basketball tournament Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 at Mountain View High School in Meridian.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Caldwell meets Burley in the first round of the 4A state girls basketball tournament Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 at Mountain View High School in Meridian.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Caldwell meets Burley in the first round of the 4A state girls basketball tournament Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 at Mountain View High School in Meridian.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Caldwell guard Julia Martinez pressures Burley's Ashley Shirley in the first round of the 4A state girls basketball tournament Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 at Mountain View High School in Meridian.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Caldwell meets Burley in the first round of the 4A state girls basketball tournament Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 at Mountain View High School in Meridian.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com