Eagle vs. Boise 5A girls state basketball first round

Eagle’s Eliza de Vera, guarded by Boise’s Allison Ross. Top-ranked Eagle vs. Boise High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Katherine Jones
Boise coach Kim Brydges. Top-ranked Eagle vs. Boise High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Eagle’s Janie King and Boise’s Claire Bonnet tussle over a jump ball. Top-ranked Eagle vs. Boise High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Eagle’s Janie King. Top-ranked Eagle vs. Boise High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Eagle’s Jaimee McKinnie. Top-ranked Eagle vs. Boise High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Eagle’s Meghan Boyd. Top-ranked Eagle vs. Boise High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Eagle’s McKenna Emerson is fouled by Boise’s Claire Bonnet. Top-ranked Eagle vs. Boise High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Eagle’s Katelyn Murray looks for a clear spot, guarded by Boise’s Madi Williams. Top-ranked Eagle vs. Boise High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Eagle’s Meghan Boyd. Top-ranked Eagle vs. Boise High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Boise’s Peyton McFarland. Top-ranked Eagle vs. Boise High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Eagle high flier Taylor Zron, 15. Top-ranked Eagle vs. Boise High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Eagle’s Meghan Boyd. Top-ranked Eagle vs. Boise High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Boise’s “B” t-shirt is Eden Cook, 18; “O” is Mia Trebbi, 16, and “I” is Tess Bigson, 17. Top-ranked Eagle vs. Boise High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Eagle’s Katelyn Murray. Top-ranked Eagle vs. Boise High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Eagle’s McKenna Emerson grabs a loose ball, with Boise’s Allison Ross, left, and Peyton McFarland (34). Top-ranked Eagle vs. Boise High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Boise’s Allison Ross (3) tumbles over a loose ball, with Eagle’s Meghan Boyd (0). Top-ranked Eagle vs. Boise High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Eagle’s Janie King looks for a clearing, guarded by Boise’s Madi Williams (12). Top-ranked Eagle vs. Boise High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Boise bench, including Breana Hallam (33) celebrates their unexpectedly close game against Eagle. Top-ranked Eagle vs. Boise High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Eagle’s Jaimee McKinnie. Top-ranked Eagle vs. Boise High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Eagle coach Cody Pickett talks to his players while the bench celebrates during their win over Boise in the first round of the 5A state tournament Thursday.
Boise bench, including Sarah Carrell (24) celebrates their unexpectedly close game with Eagle. Top-ranked Eagle vs. Boise High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Eagle’s McKenna Emerson passes over Boise’s Peyton McFarland. Top-ranked Eagle vs. Boise High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Boise’s Syd Davis grabs a loose ball against Eagle’s McKenna Emerson. Top-ranked Eagle vs. Boise High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Eagle students cheered their team’s victory. Top-ranked Eagle vs. Boise High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Eagle’s McKenna Emerson. Top-ranked Eagle vs. Boise High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Eagle coach Cody Pickett. Top-ranked Eagle vs. Boise High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Eagle’s Janie King. Top-ranked Eagle vs. Boise High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
